Doe: Raniere is ‘a jilted loon who needs to punish others’

Rational Inquiring Minds commented that “I do feel compassion for Clare and Sara and the loss of their millions.:

JOHN DOE writes in response: I don’t. Yeah, they didn’t deserve to have their millions gambled away or stolen and lost in some bad real estate scheme. That I can feel sorry for…a wee bit since they still had millions left over. Once that happened, they should’ve packed up and got the hell out Dodge. But, nooooo. They just continued funding – and at least one of them still does – the schemes, continuous litigation and more – remember that plot to lure four women to a Mexican prison cell where they were to suffer? – of a jilted loon* who needs to punish others.

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The jilted loon referred to above is Keith Raniere