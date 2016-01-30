If Raniere is so smart, why does he fail so often? 5 stunning examples given

I remember advising Keith Raniere in 2007 that his litigation against Rick Ross was a mistake, that he should drop it, settle it, end it, allow Ross to publish what he wants without further ado.

Forget about it. What are you so worried about?

Truth will take care of itself.

The Ross litigation was then the main cause of trouble with the media.

This idea was met with opposition, almost as if fighting Ross was necessary to keep Bronfmans involved.

Still, while Raniere spent millions to sue Ross to quash some obscure postings about NXIVM, he brought a lot of attention to Ross’ website.

Oftentimes what Raniere claims he is setting out to do, doesn’t occur.

In fact sometimes it’s the opposite.





1. He wants to force Ross to remove negative stuff from his website so a few people won’t read bad things about Raniere/NXIVM. He sues and thousands of people read bad things about Raniere/NXIVM.





2. He sues Toni Natalie, he says, to recover a piddling amount of money she allegedly owed him. Yet he spent ten times [100 times?] the amount she allegedly owed him with lawyers over his 8 years of litigation with her.





As for getting her back, he drove her further away. As for embarrassing her, she released letters and other personal information in discovery. A Federal Judge concluded Raniere acted like a “jilted fellow” in a ruling that has been widely published.





3. He tells several women he is going to father a female child with them and the girl will be an avatar. None of the women have a female child. When he does father a child it is a boy who he lies about/denying being his father. His mother flees taking the child with her.





4. He tells people he has a plan to make a lot of money in the commodities market. He loses almost $70 million of Clare and Sara Bronfman, Mike Sutton, Barbara Bouchey’s money in the commodities market.





4. He says he has a plan to make money in LA real estate. He loses tens of millions in LA real estate.





Sure he has somebody to blame.





Maybe it is true Edgar Bronfman Sr. outsmarted him in the commodities markets and bought positions that caused Raniere to lose $69 million [$65.7 of which was Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money].





But if Raniere was so smart, how did he not foresee somebody could take a position to cause him to lose?





5. He created Consumer Buy Line that was supposed to make everybody who worked for it rich and save all its members money.





Instead everybody lost money.





He told me that it was such an ethical company that Wallmart and others were afraid and bought off Attorney Generals to shut him down.





Why didn’t he calculate that?





If he is so smart, why does he fail so often?





Intelligent people should ponder this.





