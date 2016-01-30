Vintage Photo: Nancy Salzman inside a confidential NXIVM class?

NXIVM requires students to sign a confidentiality agreement requiring students to never reveal the compassionate truths and ethics that they learn inside the classroom.

Here is a photo of Nancy Salzman. She appears to be teaching a class.

Is this a NXIVM class? If so, it gives an outsider a little glimpse of the inside of a classroom and what students are required to keep secret.

Nancy Salzman teaching students in class.

Nancy Salzman teaching a module in an intensive

Nancy Salzman teaching students in class. She was almost, but not quite thin enough for the Vanguard.