Informed Insider: Corruption, bribery may backfire on Emi and Alex and maybe Keith, too (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Guest View

by TEFLON ONLY LASTS SO LONG





What Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas have forgotten, with their dirty little lies, is that Toni Zarattini has a high powered and high profile family and friends in Mexico himself.

Every father who Keith Raniere, Emi, Alex and others have taken advantage of can join forces to oppose these trumped up charges and foil Raniere’s plot to silence Toni and others from spreading the word of DOS and other abuses of NXIVM.

Corruption and influence can work both ways, if necessary, so it boils down to who has more power in this game of cat and mouse.

Since no one else seems to have been brought forth in this extortion scheme, it would appear that the “others” are from the US and or Canada. Good luck convincing those countries’ judicial system that somehow Toni and these “others” have been working together to attempt to extort millions from Alex.

Where are the communications between the so-called criminals? Why is there no news of anyone else having authorities questioning or arresting anyone else involved with NXIVM past or present?

Toni Zarattini was only trying to warn women about DOS. Now the tables may turn - and he may get to help punish the cowardly duo of Alex and Emi.

Toni Zarattini was only trying to warn women about DOS. Now the tables may turn – and he may get to help punish the cowardly duo of Alex and Emi.

Toni’s was only calling people in Mexico when he decided to leave after finding out about and disagreeing with what was happening with women in DOS. He felt a responsibility to inform others. Now somehow he’s involved in an extortion plot that has been mentioned a few times that it involves “others.”

Who are the others? They cannot be Mexican, or they would be in the same boat as Toni.

Raniere holds a grudge forever; he will do whatever he can to destroy those he believes have thrown a wrench in his plans. There has been an entire toolbox of wrenches he’s seen thrown his way over the years.

People leave because they find out he’s behaving in a way that goes against their values. They tell the people they enroll. Some leave since it doesn’t fit their values either; some stay as they believe in Keith and NXIVM. To each their own.

Not with Keith; he believes he owns everyone, forever.

What hurts him the most is the stupid lawsuits from NXIVM where dirty little secrets have gotten put into motions and depositions and then a reporter gets a hold of it, and it gets into the press. If they left people alone, a lot of information would have never gotten out.

Then they spend millions (of Clare Bronfman’s) dollars; they lose the lawsuits anyways. All in the name of upholding his crazy ethics. He is the Vanguard, you know.

Than Kristin left and she spilled a bushel of beans about what Keith had done and what he was planning to do. Why did she leave? Because they treated her like crap and, after she had Raniere’s first child, they lied about it to the community and treated her even worse.





As one of his friends described it: Puto [Emi] was lying when he covertly started using Pedro [Emi's male member] to penetrate Ludwika. By day, he would ply Pedro for Ludwika. At night Emi turned el culo for Alex's intrusions. But when it was time to switch, Alex wondered why Emi's Pedro was unable to put forth his best efforts nightly when Alex turned up el culo.

Did Emi [front] tell Alex [rear] that he was setting him up to lie about extortion? If he did, some might call that screwing Alex right up the culo.

One plot that Keith and Emi cooked up. They used a Gmail account only using the draft folder. They previously bribed a judge to press changes against ex-members, and if at any time any of these ex-members went to Mexico, they would be arrested and sent to a Mexican prison. They planned to have them tortured, raped, beaten until they signed a confession that they lied about everything they said about NXIVM. After that, they would be killed in Mexico and never seen from again.





They deleted the emails, but Gmail never gets rid of anything, so they still are there, Keith & Emi





Is it possible that Raniere, Emi and Alex have plans to try to drag his arch enemies into this Mexican extortion plot? Since they have not had any luck with pinning anything on them legally in the United States (we will see about Canada) why not try to get them extradited to Mexico? The land of milk and honey if you have enough money to say someone did something they didn’t, right?





Since the ex-members are too smart to go to Mexico for a make-believe conference or on vacation, to be confronted by the false charges waiting for them, how about make-believe extortion charges? Who better than a rich, innocent gay man like Alex to file them. Let’s throw Toni in to sweeten the pot.





Maybe Alex isn’t in the know either. Maybe Raniere and Emi set Alex up by sending him the extortion letter from the “others.” Wouldn’t put it past Emi to screw his lover Alex over “one more time.”





If this is the plan to get his arch enemies to Mexico on fake charges, wow, desperate measures for desperate boys.





Keith invented the world's first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Beneath that dishonest smile: Keith invented the world’s first multilevel blackmail and branding scheme, called DOS.

Good luck fellows, it isn’t going to work. I think the Feds are already investigating you Raniere. Not only that you have lost all credibility with the American legal system with illegally obtaining Judges’, senators’, and others’ bank records and your latest lying to a Federal Judge in the Microsoft case.

Another crazy plan by crazy boys. Anyone have investigators knocking at your doors? Let us know. KEITH, as we all know, you’re too cocky to fly away to your island before they show up. You just don’t think you’re never going to get caught.

"Señor, yo no sabía nada de su hija que se marca ..." Rosa Laura lo hizo, era ella y Allison Mack. ... Las leyes mexicanas son diferentes a las americanas, ¿no?

‘Sir, I knew nothing about your daughter being branded…. Rosa Laura did it, it was her and Allison Mack. … Mexican laws, they are different than American, no?

____________________________________________________________________________________________

LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Información privilegiada: la corrupción, el soborno puede ser contraproducente en EMI y Alex y tal vez Keith, también

Vista del huésped

por teflón sólo dura tanto tiempo

Vista del huésped

por Teflón sólo dura tanto tiempo

Lo que Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas han olvidado, con sus sucias y pequeñas mentiras, es que Toni Zarattini tiene una familia y amigos de alto perfil y potencia en México.

Todos los padres que Keith Raniere, EMI, Alex y otros han aprovechado pueden unirse a las fuerzas para oponerse a estos cargos falsos y la trama de la hoja de Raniere para silenciar a Toni y otros de difundir la palabra de dos y otros abusos de NXIVM.

La corrupción y la influencia pueden funcionar en ambos sentidos, si es necesario, por lo que se reduce a quién tiene más poder en este juego de gato y ratón.

Como nadie más parece haber sido presentado en este esquema de extorsión, parecería que los “otros” son de Estados Unidos y Canadá. Buena suerte convenciendo al sistema judicial de esos países de que de alguna manera Toni y estos “otros” han estado trabajando juntos para intentar extorsionar a millones de Alex.

¿Dónde están las comunicaciones entre los llamados delincuentes? ¿por qué no hay ninguna noticia de que alguien más tenga autoridades que cuestionen o arresten a alguien más involucrado con NXIVM pasado o presente?

Toni sólo llamaba a la gente en México cuando decidió irse después de descubrir y discrepar con lo que estaba sucediendo con las mujeres en dos. Se sentía responsable de informar a los demás. Ahora de alguna manera está involucrado en un complot de extorsión que se ha mencionado algunas veces que implica “otros”.

¿Quiénes son los otros? No pueden ser mexicanos, o estarían en el mismo barco que Toni.

Raniere guarda rencor para siempre; él hará todo lo que pueda para destruir a aquellos que cree que han tirado una llave en sus planes. Ha habido toda una caja de herramientas de llaves que ha visto arrojado a su manera a lo largo de los años.

La gente se marcha porque descubre que se está comportando de una manera que va en contra de sus valores. Le dicen a la gente que se inscriben. Algunos se van ya que no encaja sus valores tampoco; algunos se quedan como creen en Keith y NXIVM. A cada uno de los suyos.

No con Keith; cree que es dueño de todos, para siempre.

Lo que más le duele es las estúpidas demandas de NXIVM donde pequeños secretos sucios han sido puestos en movimientos y deposiciones y luego un reportero se apodera de él, y se mete en la prensa. Si dejaban a la gente sola, mucha información nunca habría salido.

Entonces gastan millones (de Clare Bronfman) dólares; de todas formas pierden las demandas. Todo en el nombre de mantener su ética loca. Él es la vanguardia, ya sabes.

Que Kristin se fue y ella derramó un barril de frijoles sobre lo que Keith había hecho y lo que estaba planeando hacer. ¿por qué se fue? Porque la trataron como basura y, después de que ella tuviera el primer hijo de Raniere, mintieron sobre ella a la comunidad y la trataron aún peor.

Una parcela que Keith y EMI cocinaron. Usaron una cuenta de gmail usando la carpeta de borrador. Previamente sobornaron a un juez para que presionara los cambios contra los ex miembros, y si en algún momento alguno de estos ex miembros fuera a México, serían arrestados y enviados a una prisión mexicana. Planearon torturarlos, violarlos, golpearlos hasta que firmaron una confesión de que mintieron sobre todo lo que dijeron sobre NXIVM. Después de eso, serían asesinados en México y nunca más se volverían a ver.

Borraron los correos electrónicos, pero gmail nunca se deshace de nada, por lo que todavía están allí, Keith & EMI

¿es posible que Raniere, EMI y Alex tienen planes de tratar de arrastrar a sus enemigos de arco en esta conspiración mexicana de extorsión? Puesto que no han tenido ninguna suerte con anclar cualquier cosa en ellos legalmente en los Estados Unidos (veremos sobre Canadá) ¿por qué no tratar de conseguir extraditados a México? La tierra de la leche y la miel si tienes suficiente dinero para decir que alguien hizo algo no lo hicieron, ¿verdad?

Dado que los ex miembros son demasiado inteligentes para ir a México para una conferencia de hacer creer o de vacaciones, para ser confrontados por los cargos falsos que esperan por ellos, ¿qué tal hacer creer los cargos de extorsión? Quién mejor que un hombre gay Rico e inocente como Alex para archivarlos. Echemos a Toni para endulzar el bote.

Quizá Alex tampoco esté en el conocimiento. Quizá Raniere y EMI le enviaron la carta de extorsión de los “otros”. No lo pondría más allá de EMI para atornillar a su amante Alex sobre “una vez más.”

Si este es el plan para conseguir que sus enemigos de arco a México en cargos falsos, wow, medidas desesperadas para los niños desesperados.

Buena suerte, amigos, no va a funcionar. Creo que los federales ya te están investigando Raniere. No sólo que ha perdido toda credibilidad con el sistema legal estadounidense con la obtención ilegal de los registros de los jueces, senadores y otros bancos y su última mentira a un juez federal en el caso de Microsoft.

Otro plan loco por chicos locos. ¿alguien tiene investigadores llamando a sus puertas? Déjanos saber. Keith, como todos sabemos, eres demasiado arrogante para volar a tu isla antes de que aparezcan. Simplemente no crees que nunca te van a atrapar.

"Señor, yo no sabía nada de su hija que se marca ..." Rosa Laura lo hizo, era ella y Allison Mack. ... Las leyes mexicanas son diferentes a las americanas, ¿no?

“Señor, yo no sabía nada de su hija que se marca …” Rosa Laura lo hizo, era ella y Allison Mack. … Las leyes mexicanas son diferentes a las americanas, ¿no?