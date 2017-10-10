Guest View: Does Vanguard have early-onset Alzheimer’s? Or has Syphilis gotten to his brain? (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Guest View:

This is getting really crazy, with so many of Raniere’s favorite enemies from different incidents being cast as co-conspirators.

Toni Natalie pre-dates ESP, and left Raniere in the very early ESP days.

O’Hara was a consultant who found evidence that Clare Bronfman was financing illegal activities (organized by then-loyal Keeffe) against cult deprogrammer Rick Ross and others.

Barbara Bouchey was swindled out of her life savings of about $1.5 million to cover Raniere’s commodities market gambling.

Susan Dones put several hundred thousand dollars of her own (and Kim Woolhouse’s) money into building the ESP center in Tacoma (which nurtured the Vancouver center).

Bouchey, Dones, Woolhouse, and several others left ESP in anger over Raniere’s sexual abuses, promotion of the Bronfman girls for their money rather than their actual progress along the professed “stripe path,” and general realization that Raniere was a con-man running a giant con called ESP. They sent Raniere a letter requesting their money back, totaling about $2 million.

Natalie and O’Hara were not involved in the letter and long gone. Keeffe was still loyal and not involved in the letter.

Keeffe WAS involved, along with Emiliano Salinas, in bribing a Mexican judge to issue an arrest warrant for Natalie, Bouchey, Dones, and Woolhouse to be arrested, imprisoned, and tortured in Mexico, and lure them into the jurisdiction by invitations to a fake anti-cult conference.

Keeffe later left the Raniere-verse for the safety of her child, fathered without acknowledgement by Raniere, who was the first victim of the psychological experimentation and abuse of Rainbow Cultural Garden. They remain in hiding from Raniere.

Raniere insisted that Clare use her money to buy a prosecution of O’Hara, Natalie, Bouchey, and others for hacking into ESP servers. Keeffe was still inside for the early stages of this, and excoriated Raniere for his stupidity and laziness in missing the statue of limitations deadline. He ordered Clare to perjure herself to cover that up. Keeffe left during the characteristically endless legal machinations, and eventually helped Bouchey and the others beat Raniere’s wrath.

Putting Natalie, O’Hara, Bouchey, Dones, and Keeffe together in a conspiracy to extort $2 million from Alex Betancourt ? WTF?

Adding Zarattini to the “conspiracy” ? WTF-ing F?

Raniere has always been a con-man, but he used to be a smart one. This sounds stupidly desperate, or desperately stupid.

Does Vanguard have early-onset Alzheimer’s?

Or has Syphilis gotten to his brain ?

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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The fugue state is a psychiatric disorder characterized by reversible amnesia for personal identity, including the memories, personality, and other identifying characteristics of individuality. It can last days, months or longer. Is Keith Raniere [above] suffering from it?

Opinión del huésped: ¿Vanguard tiene Alzheimer del temprano-inicio? ¿o ha llegado la sífilis a su cerebro?

Vista del huésped:

Esto se está volviendo realmente loco, con muchos de los enemigos favoritos de Raniere de diferentes incidentes que se lanzan como cómplices.

Toni Natalie pre-dates ESP, y dejó Raniere en los primeros días de ESP.

O’Hara fue un consultor que encontró pruebas de que Clare Bronfman estaba financiando actividades ilegales (organizadas por el entonces leal Keeffe) contra el deprogramador de culto Rick Ross y otros.

Barbara Bouchey fue estafada de sus ahorros de la vida de cerca de $1,5 millones para cubrir el juego de Raniere de los productos básicos del mercado.

Susan dones puso varios cientos de miles de dólares de su propia (y el dinero de Kim Woolhouse) en la construcción del centro ESP en Tacoma (que alimentó el centro de Vancouver).

Bouchey, hace, Woolhouse, y varios otros dejaron especialmente en cólera sobre los abusos sexuales de Raniere, la promoción de las muchachas de Bronfman para su dinero más bien que su progreso real a lo largo del “camino de la raya profesada,” y la realización general que Raniere era un con-hombre ejecutando una estafa gigante llamado ESP. Enviaron a Raniere una carta solicitando su dinero, totalizando alrededor de $2 millones.

Natalie y O’Hara no estaban involucrados en la carta y se fueron hace tiempo. Keeffe seguía siendo leal y no participó en la carta.

Keeffe estuvo involucrado, junto con Emiliano Salinas, en sobornar a un juez mexicano para emitir una orden de arresto para Natalie, Bouchey, y Woolhouse para ser arrestado, encarcelado y torturado en México, y atraerlos a la jurisdicción por invitación a una falsificación Conferencia anti culto.

Keeffe más adelante dejó el Raniere-verso para la seguridad de su niño, engendrado sin el reconocimiento por Raniere, que era la primera víctima de la experimentación y del abuso psicologicos del jardín cultural del arco iris. Permanecen escondidos de Raniere.

Raniere insistió en que Clare usara su dinero para comprar un procesamiento de O’Hara, Natalie, Bouchey, y otros para hackear servidores ESP. Keeffe estaba todavía adentro para las etapas tempranas de esto, y excoriated Raniere por su estupidez y pereza en faltar el plazo de la estatua de limitaciones. Ordenó a Clare cometer perjurio para cubrir eso. Keeffe se marchó durante las interminables maquinaciones legales, y eventualmente ayudó a Bouchey y los otros a vencer la ira de Raniere.

¿poniendo a Natalie, o ‘ Hara, Bouchey y Keeffe juntos en una conspiración para extorsionar a $2 millones de Alex Betancourt? WTF?

¿Añadiendo Zarattini a la “conspiración”? ¿WTF-Ing F?

Raniere siempre ha sido un estafador, pero solía ser un hombre inteligente. Esto suena estúpidamente desesperado, o desesperadamente estúpido.

¿La vanguardia tiene Alzheimer de inicio precoz?

¿O ha llegado la sífilis a su cerebro?