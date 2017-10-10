Helpful Tips for the FBI, Homeland Security, IRS, Attorney Generals Office, Local Police and other Law Enforcement Officials Currently Tracking NXIVM Activities (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Helpful Tips for the FBI, Homeland Security, IRS, Attorney Generals Office, Local Police And Other Law Enforcement Officials Currently Tracking NXIVM Activities

By Charles Lombardo





Helpful Tips: There are tried and tested old formulas you might want to take note of when evaluating what NXIVM (under the guidance of Keith Raniere) is doing. Remember, although his name is on virtually nothing, nothing happens without him agreeing verbally to it. He is the defacto Ruler/CEO of everything.





Tip #1: Like Scientology, they never admit to anything but instead attack.





For example: someone brings up DOS/The Vow/The Project and genital branding and they cry about some unrelated and fabricated FRAUD. This happened with the previous waves of defections and is happening now. Pay particular attention to those being named in the fabricated extortion in Mexico. You’ll find conveniently they are all the defectors who discovered what was really going on.





Tip #2: If you want to understand what they are doing in any given moment, examine what they are accusing the defectors of. It’s a virtual guarantee they are doing the exact same thing. And as an additional layer of protection, they may act as though they are the victim, when in fact they are the aggressor. Look at their history. They may say for instance they are scared of those that left. Then why do those that have left run for the hills? The defectors seem to have a lot more to be scared of.





In terms of DOS. Some concerns regarding law enforcement’s actions. You’ve been given overwhelming amounts of evidence. It is much better to get out ahead of this thing than to be blamed later for not doing the appropriate actions you could’ve done. There are a number of us who are concerned that at some point soon, one of these girls will hurt themselves or be hurt by another. (When I say some of us. Around 35-40 of us are seeing the writing on the wall) It would sadden us tremendously if you need to wait for another suicide/murder to finally do something. (This last statement does not in any way construe a threat on our part.) It is a legitimate concern we have. If you take the time to speak to the few CULT experts in the world, they will tell you this has all the markers of a Waco, TX. It is heading in that direction.





When you have ‘cells’ of DOS slaves who are required to blindly follow any orders, you have the recipe for disaster. Bear in mind these ‘cells’ operate without knowledge of other cells. Sound familiar? It should. It’s how terrorist organizations are structured. Don’t imagine for a second this is for some innocent sorority type purpose. Their sights are set much higher. Infiltrating governments workers, law enforcement representatives and heads of corporations. How? Through weak willed men. Have sex with them. Maybe photograph or video them. And you have them by the gonads. Only five people on the inside may know the actual reason for the existence of DOS. Standby for more.





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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Consejos útiles para el FBI, seguridad nacional, IRS, Fiscalía General de la nación, policía local y otros agentes de la ley que actualmente siguen actividades NXIVM





Consejos útiles para el FBI, seguridad nacional, IRS, Fiscalía General de la nación, policía local y otros agentes de la ley que actualmente siguen actividades NXIVM

Por Charles Lombardo





Consejos útiles: hay fórmulas probadas y viejas a las que se les puede interesar tomar nota de cuando se evalúa lo que NXIVM (bajo la dirección de Keith Raniere) está haciendo. Recuerda, aunque su nombre no está en prácticamente nada, no pasa nada sin que él acepte verbalmente. Él es el gobernante y CEO de todo.

Consejo #1: al igual que Scientology, nunca admiten nada, pero en su lugar atacan.

Por ejemplo: alguien trae dos/el voto/el proyecto y el branding genital y lloran sobre algún fraude no relacionado y fabricado. Esto sucedió con las ondas anteriores de deserciones y está sucediendo ahora. Preste especial atención a aquellos que son nombrados en la extorsión fabricada en México. Usted encontrará convenientemente son todos los desertores que descubrieron lo que realmente estaba sucediendo.





Consejo #2: Si usted quiere entender lo que están haciendo en un momento dado, examine lo que están acusando a los desertores de. Es una garantía virtual que están haciendo exactamente lo mismo. Y como una capa adicional de protección, pueden actuar como si fueran la víctima, cuando en realidad son el agresor. Mira su historia. Pueden decir, por ejemplo, que tienen miedo de los que se fueron. ¿entonces por qué los que han dejado correr por las colinas? Los desertores parecen tener mucho más que temer.





En términos de dos. Algunas preocupaciones sobre las acciones de la aplicación de la ley. Te han dado cantidades abrumadoras de pruebas. Es mucho mejor salir adelante de esta cosa que ser culpado más adelante por no hacer las acciones apropiadas que usted podría haber hecho. Hay varios de nosotros que estamos preocupados de que en algún momento pronto, una de estas niñas se lastime o sea lastimada por otra. (cuando digo algunos de nosotros.) Alrededor de 35-40 de nosotros estamos viendo la escritura en la pared) nos entristecería tremendamente si necesitas esperar otro suicidio/asesinato para finalmente hacer algo. (esta última declaración no interpreta de ninguna manera una amenaza de nuestra parte.) Es una preocupación legítima que tenemos. Si te tomas el tiempo para hablar con los pocos expertos en culto del mundo, te dirán que esto tiene todos los marcadores de un Waco, TX. Se dirige en esa dirección.





Cuando usted tiene ‘ células ‘ de dos esclavos que están obligados a seguir ciegamente cualquier orden, usted tiene la receta para el desastre. Tenga en cuenta estas ‘ células ‘ operan sin conocimiento de otras células. ¿te suena familiar? Debería. Así se estructuran las organizaciones terroristas. No imagines por un segundo que esto es para algún tipo de propósito inocente de hermandad de mujeres. Sus lugares de interés se establecen mucho más alto. Infiltrando gobiernos trabajadores, representantes de las fuerzas del orden y jefes de corporaciones. Cómo? A través de hombres con voluntad débil. Tener sexo con ellos. Tal vez fotografiarlos o filmarlos. Y las tienes por las gónadas. Sólo cinco personas en el interior pueden conocer la razón real de la existencia de dos. Espera más.