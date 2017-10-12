Guest View: 12 Problems with NXIVM/Betancourt BS Mexican case

Vanguard

Keith Raniere is ready to prosecute anyone who has anything bad to say about him. So shut up, and spare yourself a lot of trouble.

Guest View

By Anonymous

If NXIVM had a case of ‘fraud, coercion, extortion, harassment, stalking, theft of trade secrets, including client lists, criminal conspiracy, computer crimes and corporate espionage’ to destroy NXIVM with those that lived in the United States they would be pressing those charges within the United States.

Problem #1

NXIVM has no proof, and they have tried to no avail several times to bring some or all of these charges against Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Joseph O’Hara and Toni Natalie before. Each time they have lost in a court of law. Now they are attempting to move these charges south of the border to Mexico in an attempt to “buy’ their justice.

Problem #2

Mexico has to prove to the United States that they have enough proof against any American before the US is going to extradite one of their own to Mexico to stand trial.

Problem #3

All four have already been found innocent of all of these charges in a court of law. How does Licence Ricardo M. Olmedo Gaxiola, Emi or Alex think they can pull a double jeopardy with the US Justice system?

Problem #4

None of the above people learned any level 2 training. O’Hara and Natalie only took one course. Dones turned all her training materials over to NXIVM through the court after several unsuccessful attempts at trying to get NXIVM to take it back.

All of Level 1 training is on the internet and proven in Dones court case with NXIVM. What trade secrets can any of they expose?

Problem #5

In Dones court case, her Judge said that NXIVM did not own their clients and that she and others had a right to contact anyone in NXIVM she wanted to.

Problem #6

The Judge dropped NXIVM and the Bronfman sister’s cases against Bouchey.

Problem #7

The civil and criminal computer trespassing cases NXIVM logged against O’Hara, Natalie and Bouchey were dropped by both Judges.

Problem # 8

Keefe was actively involved in the prosecution of Dones, Bouchey, Natalie, and O’Hara, while she was Raniere’s right legal aid. Would there not be trust issues if there was going to be a “gang” to work together? After Keefe left, she went into hiding and was not talking to just everyone. How do you, as a group, conspire if you’re not communicating as a group?

Problem #9

Bouchey and Dones stopped talking with each other shortly after leaving NXIVM. How could they work together to conspire when not talking to one another.

Problem #10

Joe O’Hara was not available for almost three years via phone/computer. How do you work together to do all the above crimes when one is “out of the loop”?

Problem #11

Harassment, this is a clear case of projection and the pot calling the kettle black. One legal case after another. If not one of person it’s another having to fight another legal battle. Treats of being kidnapped and taken the Mexico to be tortured, raped and killed. Houses with cars parked outside for countless hours, wondering if the car behind that has been following for an hour is NXIVM?

Who’s the new person who moved in next door?

Dones heard via the grapevine that she is responsible for the Vancouver BC center closing. She didn’t even know there were issues within NXIVM until after she got a text that the Vancouver BC Center closed.

Problem #12

What is destroying NXIVM is Raniere’s behavior that he is projecting onto others. He teaches one thing and does another. He is blaming others that NXIVM is falling apart, that Centers are closing, that people are leaving. His values are different than others, and when some people find out about what his true values are, they leave.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Keith Raniere instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of the new thought.

They should be free to leave without punishment.

Why not have a group of like-minded people who enjoy the same values within NXIVM? Would that not be more pleasant for everyone? Raniere wouldn’t have to worry about people becoming upset, leaving and telling others about their values conflicts.

He could have Centers full of like-minded people if he were just honest about what his values and intentions were upfront. There are a lot of people that follow him and seems to embrace his values openly.

Alex could not hide being gay like Emi could.

Ethical Alex Betancourt [above] heads up the Mexico NXIVM team determined to silence all enemies of NXIVM – even if he has to lie to make his case.