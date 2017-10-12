Guest View: In Reply to Pea Onyu’s defense of Keith Raniere

Artist's conception of Pea Onyu

Artist’s conception of Pea Onyu

Yesterday, a comment by Pea Onyu:

I know you are all going to attack me for doing the right thing but Barbara Bouchey demanded for $2 million and now Toni Zarattini demands $2 million. How could that be a coincidence? Then Joseph O’Hara and Toni Natalie always wanted to destroy Vanguard. And Kristin Keeffe stole Vanguard’s baby who he loved so much. And Susan Dones destroyed the Seattle Center. Now you add all that up and it becomes clear that there is a monstrous conspiracy to destroy someone so good. Was not Christ crucified by such as these?

Arrest Sarah, arrest her. You got to get her arrested. The mission, the mission. It was your fault Clare. You must do anything pay anything say anything but get Sarah arrested.

Ultra paranoid, super destructive, the coward, Keith Raniere.

Fake News – Where are your facts?

A guest view in reply to Pea Onyu wrote:

Dear Pea Onyu;

No attack needed, your facts are just one-sided.

Have you seen the resignation letter Bouchey wrote? Do you know Raniere borrowed money from her and lost it gambling in the commodities market? What if she and others were just asking for money owed to them from Raniere and Salzman? Do you know NXIVM attempted to have extortion charges brought against them, but it wasn’t extortion, so no charges happened?

All Alex has to prove that Zarattini asked for $2 million is a copy of Bouchey’s resignation letter (which only went to Salzman and Raniere). Alex was not on the board at the time, he became a board member shortly afterward Bouchey, and eight other women left.

Where is your proof that O’Hara and Natalie want to destroy Raniere? What if they would like to move on with their lives, but Raniere keeps them in one lawsuit after another?

Raniere has done his part in attempting to destroy their lives. If you care to educate yourself, check out how Raniere has sued each of them over and over again. Raniere, Salzman, and Keeffe kept Natalie in bankruptcy court for eight years, she finally won but really, eight years.

How can a mother steal her baby? Raniere lied to the community when the baby was born. He wouldn’t even admit that was his son, but came up with a story how it was a friend of Barbara Jeske’s.

Raniere isn’t even on the birth certificate.

Dones only closed the building she was renting that housed the Seattle Center. Why would she continue to pay rent on a building when she was no longer going to be involved?

Two other proctors, Wendy Rosen-Brooks and [Name redacted] moved the Center to another building in Seattle. Shortly after Vancouver BC opened their Center, which Dones worked for years to help build long before Sarah Edmondson came to NXIVM.

After Susan Dones left NXIVM, in April 2009, Keith Raniere sought to ruin her. At her bankruptcy hearing, Dones successfully represented herself against a battery of NXIVM attorneys hellbent on impeaching her and preventing her from getting bankruptcy protection. They also tried to use her testimony to try to get criminal charges against Barbara Bouchey, as well as, possibly, Susan and her spouse, Kim Woolhouse. They put Susan and Kim through hell. Kristin Kreuk must have known about this. It was well known in NXIVM circles. Kreuk must have known about Susan's allegations against Raniere's sex scandals. It was public. There was a YouTube video; there was a spate of newspaper stories - some naming Kreuk. Yet Kreuk remained utterly silent and continued to be a part of NXIVM. Kreuk supported this attack on Dones by remaining in the cult and taking courses and giving them her money and allowing them to use her name to promote their plans. Unlike Kreuk, who raised not a finger to help Susan when she needed it most, Susan is raising her voice and influence to defend Kreuk. That's what some might call, 'Turning the other cheek."

Susan Dones left NXIVM in 2009. What evidence is there that she is actively working to sabotage NXIVM?

Some people did leave after Dones left due to their own values conflicts with Raniere’s behavior. People have free will, and, as the Judge decided in her case, NXIVM does not own their clients and Dones had the right to inform them of her concerns.

It was a value conflict and how does that destroy value when people are upholding what is important to them. You have to ask yourself what’s important, giving Raniere money at the expense of upholding one’s values.

So this can be played out both ways of who is conspiring against who. Bouchey, Dones, O’Hara, and Natalie have all been sued by NXIVM. NXIVM has always lost these lawsuits. Now they are trying to bring false charges “again” in Mexico, because they cannot prove them in the United States.

What is destroying NXIVM is Raniere’s behavior and the latest brainchild of DOS.

Bouchey, Dones, O’Hara and Natalie have nothing to do with DOS, or breaking the news of DOS. None of them talk with people actively involved with NXIVM unless the people contact them first, wanting information about why they left.

From what I’ve heard from each of them, they just want to move on with their lives.

I had a short talk with Dones not too long ago, and she said she doesn’t care what NXIVM members are doing; it doesn’t affect her, as she has no contact with active members.

She got contacted by a friend who has a son/daughter in law involved. They had concerns and wanted her to talk with them. She agreed if they contacted her and wanted information why she left.

The parents made a call, were happy being involved and that was that. When Dones talked with the concerned family after the call, her advice was to “just love them, they are adults, and we all have to make our way.”

She shared it was important was not to push them away, if you want to have any relationship with them.

Pea Onyu, I think what you don’t understand is when people leave NXIVM they go on to build a life beyond NXIVM. No one wants to drag an anchor of angry and revenue by trying to destroy NXIVM or Raniere.

Toni Natalie

Toni Natalie left Keith Raniere in 1998. What secrets of NXIVM does she really know? The company started in 1998.

Really if you step back and take a good look, no one has to do that, Raniere is doing a fine job of that himself by his behavior equation.

Natalie left after the very first interview. O’Hara left after he found Keeffe was involved in illegal activity in the Ross case. Bouchey and Dones left in 2009, but NXIVM continued to grow. Since Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson left, three centers have closed, and Mexico seems to be falling apart.

Albany has never been up and running, unless they can import people from outside areas and Level II’s. If the numbers are correct, and DOS was exposed, NXIVM has taken a tailspin.

So how is it that the people who left so many years ago are responsible for the downfall of NXVIM?

Is this just fake news you bring? Where are your facts? Post your facts to back up what you accused these people of, or are you just spouting off bull shit?