Collages: ‘Allison’s Tongue;’ ‘Intelligent Gaze’ suitable for framing

Miscellaneous:

Here are two wonderful collages:

The first is called Allison’s Tongue.

Both are suitable for framing.

Allison Mack.

The second in our exquisite collection is ESPian Women’s Intelligent Gaze

The women of Keith Raniere [center] must do what they are commanded.

Alison Rood is a comedienne who took an ESP course. Here is her viewpoint:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–5ZLq_6Q14&feature=youtu.be





Allison Rood





What’s in a name?





With more and more Executive Success Programs members realizing they are poorer now than when they started, it would be great if Vanguard rewarded ESPians with something more than a colored sash.

So far, Vanguard has given out only two titles: One for himself and one for Nancy Salzman, who is Prefect.

Earlier this year, Frank Report wrote that Vanguard was considering giving Clare Bronfman the title Legatus. But. so far, Clare apparently hasn’t donated quite enough millions to Vanguard to warrant that title.

A reader sent in a list of suggestions for other titles that Vanguard might give out:

May I suggest Vanguard consider giving titles to other Espians.

Lauren Salzman

Landica

Landica = Lauren R Salzman

Brandon Porter

Vesanus

Vesanus = Dr. Brandon Porter

Stultus = James Del Negro

Pedo Crepitus Morologus = Sara R Bronfman

Tardus = Dawn Morrison

Discipuli tarde = Esther L Chiappone

Merda Mentula = Emiliano Salinas

Culus futuo – Alejandro Betancourt

Merda Mentula

***

If it is not obvious that Rainbow Cultural Garden is dangerous for your child, perhaps you might also need some basic instructions on the dos and don’ts of child raising:

Don't send your child here.

Don’t pay $125,000 per year to place your child in a human experiment, where minimum wage employees from foreign countries, untrained in child care, watch your child while speaking to him or her in seven different languages.

While it is true that Rainbow Cultural Garden’s MDS get only one hour of instruction before they begin caring for children – and that many of them have never raised a child – they do get the basic and most important dos and don’ts of child care:









All kidding aside, The Dalai Lama addressed Vanguard and Prefect:

Dalai Lama speaking to Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman

As one reader summed it up:

1) Women were branded under somewhat false pretenses.

2) Keith fucks a lot of women in his “self help group”

3) Keith has asked a lot of people to do highly unethical things.

4) Keith has lost a lot of money for his benefactors.

5) Most of the claims Keith has made: about being a track champion, judo champion, smartest man in the world, etc. show he is a liar of the highest order.