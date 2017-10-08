Guest View: If authorities knew about Rainbow, they’d shut it down (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Argus-eyed.

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By Argus Panoptes

The government officials overseeing Rainbow Cultural Garden would be quite different than the ones that would care about the crimes against adults. If Rainbow Garden had zero eight-year-old’s enrolled, it would not qualify as an entity to receive a charter from the New York State Board of Regents in order to be a legal, private school.

There has to be at least one eight-year-old enrolled, and then the application to operate a private school would be considered.

Even more difficult to get is a daycare, or preschool designation. The governing body for this would be NYS Social Services, and the requirements are VERY granular, and difficult to meet. It’s fire codes, accessibility, health and safety…. so many rules! Ask a daycare administrator about this… it is very difficult to set up a legal daycare business.

Are they wiping down all the toys and surfaces with an antibiotic solution every night? If not, then they are in violation of the NYS Social Services rules for daycare’s. It goes on and on….

You can’t charge money to take care of multiple children, and not register with social services….unless you are a private school.

Were Social Services to become aware of the Rainbow Cultural Garden operation, they would probably be quite responsive. They love shutting down this stuff.

Don't send your child here.

The State Office of Children and Family Services maintains a toll-free complaint line for complaints about day care programs. Call this number during normal working hours and a staff person will take the information.

The Office is empowered to investigate any possible violation of child care regulations. If you think a person or program is operating without the proper license or registration certificate, this is also a basis for making a complaint. Your complaint will be investigated, and if it is substantiated, staff will work with the provider to correct any violations.

If you wish to make a complaint, call:

(800) 732-5207

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Don't send your child here.

Opinión de la huésped: si las autoridades sabían sobre el arco iris, lo cerrarían

Vista del huésped

Por Argus Panoptes

Los funcionarios del gobierno que supervisan el jardín cultural del arco iris serían muy diferentes de los que se preocuparían por los crímenes contra los adultos. Si el jardín del arco iris tenía cero de ocho años alistado, no calificaría como entidad para recibir una carta de la Junta del estado de Nueva York de regentes para ser una escuela legal, privada.

Tiene que haber al menos 1 8 años de edad matriculados, y entonces la aplicación para operar una escuela privada sería considerada.

Aún más difícil de conseguir es una guardería, o la designación de preescolar. El Consejo de administración para esto sería servicios sociales de NYS, y los requisitos son muy granulares, y difícil de cumplir. ¡ es códigos de fuego, accesibilidad, salud y seguridad …. tantas reglas! Pregúntele a un administrador de guarderías sobre esto … es muy difícil establecer un negocio legal de guarderías.

¿están limpiando todos los juguetes y superficies con una solución antibiótica cada noche? Si no, entonces están violando las reglas de servicios sociales de NYS para la guardería. Sigue y sigue ….

Usted no puede cobrar dinero para cuidar de varios niños, y no registrarse con servicios sociales …. a menos que usted sea una escuela privada.

Eran los servicios sociales para tomar conciencia de la operación del jardín cultural del arco iris, que probablemente sería bastante receptivo. Les encanta cerrar estas cosas.

La Oficina Estatal de servicios para niños y familias mantiene una línea gratuita de quejas sobre los programas de cuidado diurno. Llame a este número durante las horas normales de trabajo y una persona del personal tomará la información.

La oficina está facultada para investigar cualquier posible violación de las normas de cuidado infantil. Si usted piensa que una persona o programa está operando sin el certificado de licencia o registro apropiado, esto también es una base para presentar una queja. Su queja será investigada, y si está justificada, el personal trabajará con el proveedor para corregir cualquier violación.

Si desea presentar una queja, llame al:

(800) 732-5207

Don't send your child here.