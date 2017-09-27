In defense of Sarah Edmondson and Anthony Ames

Editor’s note: A reader took exception to Anthony Ames email to Nancy Salzman.

The critic said that Anthony Ames appeared to be a “self-absorbed, wanna-be-superior failure…. All talk and bravado; no actual accomplishments….”

The critic also chided Anthony and his wife, Sarah Edmondson, for leaving too late:

Too bad you didn’t leave when you started seeing the abuses and half starved women. No, you and Sarah Edmondson stayed as long as you were making $$$, bringing suckers in, feeding people what you knew to be lies… until your names were published online as being associated with human branding. Don’t kid yourself. You’re not ethical and you deserve no accolades. Let yourself move through the stages of grief, until your ‘outrage’ finally turns to acceptance of YOUR role in this ongoing disaster.

Sarah Edmondson stood up to the ruthless perjurer, Clare Bronfman.

Sarah Edmondson

Anthony Ames wrote an email to Nancy Salzman to ask her to stop participating in the abuse of women and students.

Following the criticism, a reader wrote to defend Anthony Ames and Sarah Edmondson:

I have known Sarah Edmondson and Anthony Ames longer than most. Let me assure you that AS SOON AS THEY SAW actual destructive behavior, they were out. They didn’t wait until their names were published to grow a conscience – they always had one. Once upon a time, they, like me, truly believed in what the company stood for. Yes, it was a closed system of information and, in hindsight, everyone that has left admits they we were ALL duped by Keith. The commenter who laughs at those that are now standing up for what is ACTUALLY RIGHT is likely a troll who is trying to shift attention elsewhere. Look at what Anthony Ames is saying in his letter. In this post-truth culture, he’s standing up to a company that can shift words and values like no other. Don’t make shit up about what his intention was or is. In my long experience, SE and AA have good intentions and hearts of gold. They were doing the right thing before (not just to “make money,” but to help individuals actualize themselves – and a lot of us did) and are doing the right thing now to correct it. That takes courage, which is far harder than anonymously making fun of someone on the internet. In my opinion. 🙂

Anthony Ames and Sarah Edmondson have broken from Keith Raniere. Witnesses have told me that Mr. Ames, upon discovering the blackmail and branding scheme of Keith Raniere, immediately confronted the SOP men and High Rank of ESP – and that he and his wife immediately quit all businesses associated with Keith Raniere.

Sources tell me that Mr. Ames was shocked and outraged and confronted the devilish cult in a very pro-active way.

Sarah Edmondson could not stand by and allow the bullying duo of Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman to continue intimidating, branding and blackmailing women.

With Sarah’s departure, the entire population of students in Vancouver sought to escape from Keith Raniere.

Raniere responded by having the wicked one, the ghoul Clare Bronfman, spend money to try to criminalize Sarah’s whistle-blowing.

No, this couple does not strike me as being the demons; no, not in this story.

Looking for a demon?

Keith Raniere is truly one of the world's greatest hypnotists and liars.

Keith Raniere is truly one of the world’s greatest hypnotists and liars.

Nicki Clyne and Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman [r] with comedienne-wanna-be Nicki Clyne. Clare may be under consideration for the title “Legatus” – which, in the Nxian language, translates to “mean and ugly rich bitch”.