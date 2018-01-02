Guest View: Obviously NXIVM woman or Raniere plagiarized Orwell’s 1984

By Faithful Skeptic

I think it’s worth exposing that the Five Part Series A Woman Inside NXIVM is largely plagiarized from George Orwell’s 1984.

Many of us took this series at face value, and Keith’s apparent obsession with 1984. I think he or someone supporting him is writing these posts to make him sound more intimidating than he actually is.

We all know Keith isn’t smart enough to actually threaten people this intelligibly. All he can do is talk in word salad and make people feel insecure. Giving him great lines written by a classic author makes him sound like a brilliant dictator with real power instead of the whiny, manipulative manchild he is.

https://frankreport.com/2017/12/30/part-4-nxivm-woman-what-vanguard-told-me-he-would-do-if-i-left-him-as-if-he-were-god/ is largely plagiarism of George Orwell’s 1984.

Here are some of the copy/pasted parts:

Raniere said: These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises. For it is only by reconciling contradictions that disintegrations are removed.

Orwell [1984]: These contradictions are not accidental, nor do they result from ordinary hypocrisy: they are deliberate exercises in doublethink. For it is only by reconciling contradictions that power can be retained indefinitely.

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Raniere: Understand, if you and the other High Rank, as we call them, are to keep your places – then the prevailing mental condition of all members must be controlled.

Orwell [1984]: If the High, as we have called them, are to keep their places permanently—then the prevailing mental condition must be controlled insanity.

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Ivy: One question at any rate was answered. …. Never, for any reason on earth, could I wish for an increase of pain.

Orwell: One question at any rate was answered. Never, for any reason on earth, could you wish for an increase of pain.

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Ivy: Of pain I could wish only one thing: that it would stop. Nothing in the world was so bad as physical pain. In the face of pain, there were no heroes, no heroes, I thought over and over as I writhed on the branding table at Allison’s house, clutching uselessly at the edge of the table while my arms and legs were held down and Dr. Roberts looked down at me leaning over like one who was demented.

Orwell: Of pain you could wish only one thing: that it should stop. Nothing in the world was so bad as physical pain. In the face of pain there are no heroes, no heroes, he thought over and over as he writhed on the floor, clutching uselessly at his disabled left arm.

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Raniere: I tell you, he continued, that reality is not external. Reality exists in the human mind, and nowhere else. Not in the individual mind, which can make mistakes, and in any case soon perishes: only in my mind, which is immortal. Whatever I hold to be truth, is truth. It is impossible to see reality except by looking through the eyes of Vanguard.

Orwell: I tell you Winston, that reality is not external. Reality exists in the human mind, and nowhere else. Not in the individual mind, which can make mistakes, and in any case soon perishes: only in the mind of the party, which is collective and immortal. Whatever the party holds to be truth, is truth. It is impossible to see reality except by looking through the eyes of the Party.

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Ivy: How can I help seeing what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four, I said. Raniere; Sometimes. Sometimes, they are five. Sometimes, they are three. Sometimes, they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become integrated.

Orwell: How can I help seeing what is in front of my eyes? Two and two are four.” “Sometimes, Winston. Sometimes they are five. Sometimes they are three. Sometimes they are all of them at once. You must try harder. It is not easy to become sane.”

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Raniere: When finally you surrender, he told me, it must be of your own free will. I do not destroy the defiant one because she resists, so long as she resists me I never destroy her. I convert her, I capture her inner mind, I reshape her. I burn all evil and all illusion out of her; I bring her over to my side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. I make her one of us before I kill her. That is what I mean by ‘I have had people killed for my beliefs’. It is intolerable that an erroneous thought should exist in NXIVM, however secret and powerless it may be. Even in the instant of death, I cannot permit deviation. I make the brain perfect before I blow it out.

Orwell: When finally you surrender to us, it must be of your own free will. We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us: so long as he resists us we never destroy him. We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him. We burn all evil and all illusion out of him; we bring him over to our side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. We make him one of ourselves before we kill him. It is intolerable to us that an erroneous thought should exist anywhere in the world, however secret and powerless it may be. Even in the instant of death we cannot permit any deviation. In the old days the heretic walked to the stake still a heretic, proclaiming his heresy, exulting in it. Even the victim of the Russian purges could carry rebellion locked up in his skull as he walked down the passage waiting for the bullet. But we make the brain perfect before we blow it out.

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Raniere: Things will happen to you from which you could not recover, if you lived a thousand years. If you try to leave me, never again will you be capable of ordinary human feeling. Everything will be dead inside you. Never again will you be capable of love, or friendship, or joy of living, or laughter, or curiosity, or courage, or integrity. You will be hollow. I will squeeze you empty and then I shall fill you with myself.

Orwell: Things will happen to you from which you could not recover, if you lived a thousand years. Never again will you be capable of ordinary human feeling. Everything will be dead inside you. Never again will you be capable of love, or friendship, or joy of living, or laughter, or curiosity, or courage, or integrity. You will be hollow. We shall squeeze you empty and then we shall fill you with ourselves.

Ivy Nevares started with Nxivm in 2002

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