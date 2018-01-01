By Ion White Poetry

What makes a cult? These are the definitions and, yes, Keith Raniere’s enterprises are “A Cult.”

• Absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability.

• No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry.

• No meaningful financial disclosure regarding budget or expenses, such as an independently audited financial statement.

• Unreasonable fear about the outside world, such as impending catastrophe, evil conspiracies and persecutions.

• There is no legitimate reason to leave, former followers are always wrong in leaving, negative or even evil.

• Former members often relate the same stories of abuse and reflect a similar pattern of grievances.

• There are records, books, news articles, or broadcast reports that document the abuses of the group/leader.

• Followers feel they can never be “good enough”.

• The group/leader is always right.

• The group/leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or receiving validation; no other process of discovery is really acceptable or credible.

Charles Manson saw Melcher as ticket to stardom.

Charles Manson.

Jim Hones led 900 followers to a hasty death.

Jim Jones

Vanguard

David Koresh