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Ion White Poetry: What Makes a Cult?

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Frank Parlato

By Ion White Poetry

What makes a cult? These are the definitions and, yes, Keith Raniere’s enterprises are “A Cult.”

• Absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability.

• No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry.

• No meaningful financial disclosure regarding budget or expenses, such as an independently audited financial statement.

• Unreasonable fear about the outside world, such as impending catastrophe, evil conspiracies and persecutions.

• There is no legitimate reason to leave, former followers are always wrong in leaving, negative or even evil.

• Former members often relate the same stories of abuse and reflect a similar pattern of grievances.

• There are records, books, news articles, or broadcast reports that document the abuses of the group/leader.

• Followers feel they can never be “good enough”.

• The group/leader is always right.

• The group/leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or receiving validation; no other process of discovery is really acceptable or credible.

Charles Manson saw Melcher as ticket to stardom.Charles Manson saw Melcher as ticket to stardom.

Charles Manson.

Jim Hones led 900 followers to a hasty death.Jim Hones led 900 followers to a hasty death.

Jim Jones

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