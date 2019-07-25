Guest View: Frank Must Stop Going After Nxivm – It’s Time to Let it Rest

Go after Raniere; He is in prison

By Someone Who Wants Nxians Left Alone

This is in response to Raniere Beaten by Mexicans: Out of Hospital and Headed to Isolation Unit

Most people don’t end up in a hardcore prison setting unless they’ve been accused and/or convicted of something very bad in the first place. There’s no reason to expect all these ‘bad’ people to suddenly start acting civilized, so someone’s gonna get beat – it’s a fact of life in places like that

Keith Alan Raniere [KAR] has already been found guilty and is simply awaiting sentencing, so it’s not like he’s an ‘innocent bystander’. In fact, based on the hard evidence and clear facts of this case, he’s done some very bad things to a lot of people, and, therefore, deserves to be exactly where he is – with a lot of other bad people.

In extreme cases like this, there is really no reason for anyone NOT to expect the Vantard to get roughed up on a regular basis in prison, especially as a child molester/rapist and abuser of Mexican girls.

And to be completely honest, I’m not going to stand in the way of the many victims who likely enjoy seeing Vantard getting even a fraction of the pain they’ve experienced by his own hand. This is likely the only true ‘justice’ many of them will ever get, even if it isn’t an ideal form of justice to most.

Stop Writing About Other Nxians

This is in response to Nixvm: The Rest of the Story

But personally, I think you’re being foolish Frank [continuing to expose the crimes of Nxivm].

It’s one thing to take down a corrupt, immature group leader who is covertly practicing sexual predation within the greater body of a self-improvement organization.

It’s quite another to revile, humiliate and socially ostracize 16,000 people who simply wished to learn more about life and make their existences more fulfilling and successful.

I suspect many people laid low, hoping you would stop the reign of terror on Nxivm after Raniere was convicted; that you’d let them get on with their lives.

Now, they have to face the fact that you’re coming after them for no better reason than they tried to improve themselves by attending some excruciatingly expensive classes.

That’s going to backlash on the insiders who’ve been helping you – including the ones you’ve mentioned in your articles, – for drawing inductees into an organization that was detrimental to their reputations.

Couldn’t you personally also be assailed for creating a media environment of “guilt by association” where innocent people have their reputations and livelihoods ruined? God!

And if just one of those 16,000 people who might be hurt, has a close family member with real financial or political power who takes up their cause (which is entirely possible given the 6 degrees of separation model), you could easily lose control of the scandal. Then no one wins. Period.

It’s a can of worms, Frank. Personally, I’d just let it go.