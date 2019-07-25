Nixvm: The Rest of the Story

A lot of people think the Nxivm story is dead. And maybe that is a good thing. For it will take some of the culprits unawares when I tell the rest of the story.

There are still a number of villains left in this saga that have yet to be exposed and prosecuted. And a couple of villains who were prosecuted but have not yet been fully punished.

Keith Raniere is finished. Sure. The leader of Nxivm is one of the worst scoundrels and one of the worst human beings ever, perhaps, to live.

As more comes out about him – and I have a lot more to tell – I think I can prove my assertion that he is indeed one of the worst of human beings. We haven’t even got to murder yet. [He has had people killed for his beliefs – and theirs, he said.]

Think about it. If Raniere had a few more Bronfman types, had his brutal master-slave plan for DOS succeeded, in his intent, how was he any better than a Hitler?

The only difference was his plans were thwarted. If he had succeeded. Had he more money and more brains and more Bronfmans and Salinas and more followers, mindless boobs, what would he have not done to humanity for his own self-aggrandizement? If he had the power, what would he have done?

Keith Raniere by MK10ART.

The Vanguard – Another splendid work of art by MK10ART.

Nxivm, had it expanded, would have been a vicious, frightening, Orwellian thing. Think of what he did to Cami, or Dani, or Gina Hutchinson in microcosm. Now imagine it on a grand scale.

Thankfully he was stopped. The EDNY stopped him, yes. I and others exposed him.

I have much more to prove on that scoundrel. It probably won’t mean any more time in prison for the brutal rascal. But it will offer some lessons, so when we see his likes again [and there are others like him] we will quickly identify him or her and be on guard and take steps to prevent the growth of any cancer growing like him.

Nxivm should have been smothered in its infancy.

What is left to do is more than just exposing this singular villain, and his talent, his type of talent, the way he attracted various people, some good, and a lot of mixed up people, and some rotten ones too — that needs to be exposed.

MK10ART's marvelous artwork of the Nxivm defendants.

MK10ART’s marvelous artwork of the Nxivm racketeers. Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell. There is more to say about them as they await sentencing.

We must expose the people, some of them now claiming to be heroes in this takedown of this sinister enterprise. Some of them are heroes, and some of them are posers, exaggerating their role, for glory and profit. That too needs to be exposed. The heroes to take their bows, and the fakers for their duplicity. No story like this can be complete if we don’t credit the heroes and expose the fake heroes.

There are a few – one woman in particular – but more than just one – who are wearing unearned medals like stolen valor.

Then there is the vast middle ground of Nxivm. Those who participated in the crimes of Nxivm, some knowingly, some not-so knowingly, and now want to be hidden. They don’t want their names to be mentioned. They want to disappear from the history book of Nxivm.

They come to me, one after another, and ask for one-sided favors. They want their names off this website that has recorded, in excruciating detail, the ugly history of Nxivm. Some of them had big roles. They supported the monster for years and his operations.

They want to be forgotten now. But history doesn’t work like that. They knew that Raniere and I were in the fight of our lives and happy enough to ignore all evidence of the truth. They knew he was hunting Kristin Keeffe – trying to destroy her. Lying about his child. Or planting evidence on John Tighe’s computer, or suing Barbara Bouchey or Susan Dones – their old friends. And they danced at Vanguard Week and cared not.

Emiliano Salinas and his sister, Cecilia [green], with other coaches and proctors of Nxivm. The t-shirts denote their Nxivm rank.

There was plenty of evidence. This needs to be explained. The type of person who can ignore all signs and notices – even from their own conscience and go on supporting a monster and his villainy. This type of person needs to be understood. How you could follow a monster and think he is all good, that he is a noble, saintly being?

There comes a time when even these will have to grow up. Weak little worms, male and female. Who had a hand in building Nxivm and waited until all the work of exposing the villain was done and would have been glad to remain with Raniere and Nxivm the rest of their days, but for the EDNY putting a stop to him.

Now they come to me, either directly or through their attorney, and ask me to take their names off this site. The same people who vilified me and called me a monster. The same people who supported the monster when he was trying to imprison me for the rest of my life.

And they offer nothing. I ask them to help me expose the other criminals in this case. Or help me reveal the truth of various crimes still unsolved. But they are too afraid. They are too much the little victim.

Raniere is in prison. That is where he will remain. But there is more to be done to finish Nxivm fully and I don’t care if cowards are outed. No help, no succor. Period.

Now, it is true, some people have come to offer help. And some have helped me immensely behind the scenes. And I protect my sources. Some of my sources, my best sources, I have taken down their names to protect them and to get the information and support I needed to do my work. I have done this for years.

But there is more to be exposed. I know not if the EDNY is finished with Nxivm. Or if the NDNY will ever get started. But I am doing the work of an investigative journalist. There are more Nxivm crimes, serious crimes, some of them very grave, literally.

To those who have offered help, they will be protected. For the rest of Nxivm members, I have no interest in shielding you from your cowardice. Don’t bother to ask. If you have nothing to offer, stop pestering me with requests to be taken off this website.

Unless you can demonstrate that something is untrue that is written here, don’t ask for a post to be taken down. So many have asked to have their names taken down, and I ask them, “Is it untrue?” and they say “no, it’s true. I just don’t want anybody Googling me and finding out I was in Nxivm.”

But you were in Nxivm. Either do something to expose the remaining villains and their crimes or leave me alone. Right now, I have a task to do and until it is done, I am offering refuge to none who offer no help.

Clare Bronfman, for example, faces a mere two years. And a tiny fine [for her] of 3 percent of her claimed net worth. For all the crimes she did – and I am going to list some of them in subsequent posts – two years is hardly just punishment. She is a ticking time bomb. She is still in Nxivm. Still directing things. And once her time is up, she will blatantly go after people – unless she serves a lot longer than two years.

This varmint, by the way, is still suing me. Even after she was arrested – still pursuing me. She even hired Michael Avenatti to hound me – until he got arrested himself.

Clare and her sister Sara tried to put me in prison for the rest of my life – on lies, on total lies and fraud. You think it was a crime to alter a mere video in the Rick Ross civil lawsuit? That was just about money and the jury in the Raniere trial found that predicate act was proven as part of their racketeering.

How about the crime of perjury to put a man in prison? That’s ten times the crime. And it has not yet been charged against Clare and Sara Bronfman.

And I am just one of her victims. Consider all the people she hurt. Do you think for one minute that she is done? I am talking about real victims. She went to destroy people’s lives on false charges, put them in prison for decades? And she gets a mere two years? No. It’s not over.

She may have decided when to start the fight, but that doesn’t mean she gets to decide when to end it.

Then there is Sara Bronfman – completely untouched, living in France with her millions, and her booby husband, starting a new Rainbow Cultural child abuse experimental center, using Raniere’s techniques, but changing the name. And she gets off the hook? She is as guilty as Clare and was not even mentioned by the EDNY as part of his inner circle.

Her crimes will be proven -one by one. She is not done. She is not sitting pretty. Maybe the EDNY and the NDNY may not want to touch her, but I intend to expose her.

This is the new phase. The first case is over. Now I have to make a new case and once again get the mainstream media interested in exposing crimes, and one of these is to see to it that Clare and Sara get charged for some of their uncharged crimes.

Then there is that ugly duo: Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt. They threatened to kill and imprison people. The dust has settled. Their leader is gone away. They think they can just apologize privately and get off scot free. It should not happen that way. I realize that Emiliano might ask his papa to arrange to silence me, but he has to be held to account for what he did.

Then there are the rich Mexicans still running Nxivm – Edgar Boone, Omar Boone, Jimena Garza, Loreta Garza, Carola Garza, [redacted] and others – wealthy Mexicans who to this day have paid no price and continue to reap the windfall of the criminal enterprise.

Just the other day they threatened a source of mine so badly she feared for her life and was ready to flee Mexico. This must stop.

In the US, we have Esther Chiappone or, as she now goes by, Esther Carlson, running a new insurance racket – pyramid style – to fund the remaining Nxivm members up north, until they can get their act back together under a new name. Jim Del Negro, Nicki Clyne, the Elliot brothers, Samantha LeBaron, Michele Hatchette, Danielle Roberts, Brandon Porter and a host of others. They’re not done. There are SOP meetings and readiness drills. And when the dust settles they will look to conduct human fright experiments and brand women again.

Dr. Antonia Novello, former NXIVM student.

True, both Roberts and Porter should hear any day now about their medical licenses, but I wouldn’t count on it being revoked. The NYS Department of Health was ‘infiltrated’ years ago by Nxivm, when Antonio Novello mandated that all aspiring DOH bureaucrats take Nxivm courses [at taxpayer expense]. Both of these physicians should lose their licenses. But don’t count on it.

They should at least be exposed. So that intelligent people can be careful about using their professional services. Why, if Dr. Roberts could, she would likely be branding your daughter tomorrow.

Dr. Danielel Roberts

MK10RT – Your branding doctor.

As for Dr. Porter, whether it is human fright experiments, or failing to report epidemics which he might have a hand in creating, whether experimenting on cancer victims, fudging results on tests for children to support his master’s child experiments, or helping to figure out how to induce disease in an old, worthless harem member, this vile man should be known and understood for who he is.

He is a villain.

MK10ART's portrait of Dr. Brandon Porter working with a young slender woman on a human fright experiment - in order to create a more noble civilization.

Mk10ART Dr. Brandon Porter and a subject of one of his ethical experiments.

Then there are others, whose names I won’t mention today, some of them public officials, who will be exposed, and hopefully charged for crimes they committed. Public figures, and public officers; lawyers for Nxivm. Officials in government and law enforcement in the Albany area, in Western New York, in California and Alaska. They had curious roles. They need some daylight shone upon them.

Then there are the illegal marriages. The immigration fraud. The bulk cash smuggling. And more, serious crimes. Grave crimes literally. Deaths, suicides. Purported suicides. Swindles and extortion.

The first case touched the tip of the iceberg. Only Raniere will be put away for any considerable time. It was a good start.

In round one, of the Nxivm fight. We won. There were a few who really did something: Kristin Keeffe, Catherine Oxenberg, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Joe O’Hara, Sarah Edmondson, Susan Dones, and a couple of other ex -Nxvm members who helped behind the scenes.

And there are some who take large credit and did really little to nothing. Some of them have completely exaggerated their roles in the actual takedown of Nxivm and under reported their roles in the creation of Nxivm. [I am not referring to Barbara Bouchey]. There are stories being told that do not represent the truth. I intend to expose that.

It is a wrong to close the book on Nxivm, with just someone telling made up stories about their role.

Or with just Raniere going to prison for life and some [but not all] of his coconspirators doing a few years of prison time.

Stay tuned.