French Reader: Article on Sara Bronfman finding new Vanguard is ’tissue of lies’

By a French Reader

The article entitled Has Sara Bronfman found a new Vanguard, like many others, is just a tissue of lies. Big bullshit in a box!!

What do you really know about his people?

Stop being hateful and having nothing to do with your lives than harassing them! You criticize Sara but look at your friends, you are like flies that agglutinate around a big shit!

I knew that Americans loved tele-reality (which is often not real) but then you go beyond the understanding!!

Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with their daughter. Will she branded and placed on a 500 calorie diet when she gets older? When she gets to be around 13 will they entrust Mr. Raniere to mentor her one on one?

Sara Bronfman and Abdul Basit Igtet with Sara’s daughter. Will the child one day grow up to read about her mother’s role in NXIVM?

Sara is an accomplished woman. She does not need a guru or any other person to live. She just wants to live quietly and raise her children like any other mother. You can not respect that? Dare to talk about the head of his children to whom she looks like? No, but what’s that? Do you think in the future? Could these two beautiful children read on the net?

You are just a bunch of jealous and bitterly resumed your lives instead of wasting your time. These surveys and assumptions will not bring you anything.

Evonne [Brossard, the writer of the story] as for you, dare to tell shit like that! It’s really pathetic. If you really live in France as you claim, meet us, have the courage of that! and I specify that I have no connection with Nvxium or even Keith Raniere that I do not defend at all! I am just an honest person who hates injustices or lies!! When to those who criticize the Luberon stay in your total ignorance and continue to feed you shit!! Have a good word!