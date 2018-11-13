Mexican TV – Crimen & Investigación – will air week long special ‘Dangerous Beliefs’ this month; features Raniere among other cult leaders

Mexican TV program Crimen & Investigación has a week-long special on “Dangerous Beliefs” and Keith Raniere is included.

The English translation of the promo for Creencias Peligrosasor Dangerous Beliefs is as follows:

Crime & Research delves into the fascinating and unknown world of cults. A global programming event, which can be seen in more than 100 countries simultaneously and exclusively from November 18 to 24, in which the spectators will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about the victims and the leaders who have been part of it from some of the most controversial and fascinating organizations that operate today.

The promo video shows David Koresh, Charles Manson, Warren Jeffs, etc. – and although Raniere is not shown – we do see Sarah Edmondson momentarily.

There is also a webpage on Keith Raniere promoting the special.

The English translation is:

KEITH RANIERE: ENCHANTING THE STARS

Keith Raniere founded NXIVM in 1998 in New York as a personal coaching company, in which he supposedly helped entrepreneurs and all kinds of people achieve their own goals.

People who wanted to enter the training program and therapies had to pay large amounts of money to start. It is believed that they paid between 300 and 5,000 dollars to access the training plan. In addition, with the false objective of “empowering women,” Raniere blackmailed executives between 30 and 40 years old to give him photos and sensitive material and use it if they reported their activities.

The training consisted of sessions of 14 hours a day for five days in which, among other things, Keith Raniere was spoken of as a guru. His abilities were praised and it was said that he had an IQ of 240, that he had a degree in mathematics, biology and physics. The participants were convinced that he was a true genius who formed complete sentences at 1 year of age and had been a champion of judo on the east coast.

SLAVERY AND SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

Eventually, NXIVM members could meet Raniere. He always greeted women with a kiss on the lips and everyone should call him “La Vanguardia”, as he was known. He gave talks and with time began to show his true objective. NXIVM had formed a subgroup called DOS, which was supposedly going to increase the personal development of each member. He always denied that he had anything to do with this group.

This group was managed by the actress Alison Mack (who was also a member of NXIVM) and to become a member, the women had to go through some rituals. They had to first mark their skin with fire. Alison told them that they had to get a tattoo , to show their commitment to the group and its value. But it was not a tattoo at all, but a mark made with an instrument that branded the skin. They were marked with a symbol that was formed by the letters KR (Keith Raniere) and AM (Alison Mack)

In addition, they previously had to deliver a letter confessing their most personal secrets and a photo of themselves naked. Subsequently, some of the women were told that they should have sex with Raniere as part of their personal growth. He used sex as a means of control and submission. NXIVM had a network of masters who attracted young and beautiful girls, which was always increasing from the beginning. This was one of the mistakes he made because, as it turned out, it was one of his own masters who gave him away. As narrated in Extreme Beliefs: NXIVM, Sarah Edmondson decided to denounce the cult at the exact moment in which they convinced her to be branded. In March 2018, Raniere was arrested in a luxurious mansion in Mexico and deported to the United States. He was accused of several crimes — including sexual exploitation, sexual abuse, and slave practices. Actress Alison Mack was also arrested, accused of acting as a captor. They face prison sentences ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Currently, Keith Raniere remains in custody awaiting trial. It is likely to take some time to be held ” given the difficulty of the case,” said Judge Nicholas Garaufis.

His information on Wikipedia continues to be erroneous, as he describes it kindly, as he was known among his followers.

If you want to know more about Keith Raniere and NXIVM, do not miss our special Dangerous Beliefs , from November 18 to 24 starting at 8:00 p.m.



