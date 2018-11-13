Three

(This is a work of poetry. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.)

By Baasir Idrak

We were three

My rich wife, her new artiste friend and her gigolo husband – namely me

none were as happy as we

as we walked beside the Mediterranean Sea.





Passion grew

as passion has a will and want to do

long before the Autumn was through

they walked beside lavender fields as two.





July’s done

it fell beneath the knife of August sun

and out here where the lonely cuckolds run

I walk beside the olive trees as one.





We were three

my rich wife, her new love and me

and none were as happy as we

until I lost to a better gigolo than me