By Clicky Eight

Here’s the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY, Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza’s likely opening argument at trial:

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Moira Penza makes the closing arguments for the prosecution.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this trial can be summed up with a single word. Poontang.

NXIVM was set up for what?

Getting poontang for Raniere.

From NXIVM's Website

Intensives were set up for what?

Recruiting more poontang for Raniere.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs.

DOS was set up for what?

Blackmailing women into giving up their poontang for Raniere.

Pictures of a DOS slave’s brand, outlining the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack. Mack, pictured right.

Pam Cafritz (Satan rest her soul) spent her life doing what?

Managing young poontang for Raniere.

Pamela Cafritz was the harem leader for many years. She died last November.

NXIVM’s Mexico operations were designed to do what?

Importing International young poontang for Raniere.

Nancy [Prefect] Salzman cuts the ribbon opening up the Mexico NXIVM center. Alex Betancourt [l] and Emiliano Salinas [R].

V-week was set up for what?

To provide a place where young poontang can congregate, to be tuned up by Raniere.

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

JNESS was set up for what?

Getting more poontang for Raniere.

Jness was a company within NXIVM that taught curriculum related to men/women issues.

Stripe path was designed for what?

To provide a way for different level sashes to be given in exchange for recruiting more young poontang for Raniere.

The NXIVM executive board. Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [now out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt,,Karen Unterreiner, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Emiliano Salinas - all wearing their prized colored sashes indicating their rank.

Now poontang all by itself is not evil, just as the bible tells us.

It’s the LOVE of poontang that’s evil — and Keith loves poontang more than life itself.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you to sift thru the evidence and ask yourself one question… Was there ANY part of NXIVM’s operations which didn’t have the end goal of getting more poontang for Raniere?

I respectfully submit to you the answer is ‘no’.

Keith taught that women had to share - all of him.

“What’s wrong with children?”