Fred: Ramtha Is NXIVM with Underground Bunkers and Machine Guns

My correspondent, Fred, does not believe J.Z Knight [AKA Judy Zebra Knight AKA Judith Darlene Hampton] is channeling the spirit of Ramtha. He believes she is a fraud. Fred does believe that the late Jane Roberts, who gained fame in the 1970s, for purportedly channeling an entity called “Seth”, [and who wrote about it] was an example of legitimate channeling of a spirit. I think Fred’s viewpoint is worth reading – as part of our investigation into the Ramtha School of Enlightenment.





As some readers know, Knight is a woman, now in her mid-70s, who for years has claimed that the spirit of Ramtha – who she claims is 35,000 years old – inhabits her body and speaks through her giving enlightened teachings to people. Is it a fraud?





There are probably ways to find out. Some would require J. Z. Knight to cooperate. [For instance Knight has issued a press release where she claimed her personal doctor tested her and claims her DNA changes when Ramtha inhabits her body. This is easy enough to retest.] Even if she does not wish to cooperate, we can ascertain more than a little from what Knight says Ramtha told her and from various sources who know her and have seen her “channel” Ramtha. In the meantime, let’s hear Fred out. He makes some interesting comparisons to Nxivm and the Aum Cult.





By Fred





Early followers of Ramtha say that J. Z. Knight modeled herself (including the vocal delivery, at least in the beginning, [now it’s become increasingly erratic]) on the channeling of “Seth” by Jane Roberts from the 1960s until her death in 1984. Knight apparently channeled whole passages straight from Seth.





Jane Roberts was a writer and poet, often on esoteric themes. If you read the book “Seth Speaks”, dictated by Seth — who humorously calls himself a “ghost writer” — Roberts goes into great detail about this channeling process, and how she tested it against her own experience of writing.





She says something like — “I know what it takes to produce a book. I did not produce this work, although I can recognise some of my own turns of phrase” (Seth would “borrow” her consciousness and idiom to channel his message).





My main point: Jane Roberts would generally be completely and genuinely unaware of what she had been channeling, when she came out of trance. Her husband would take this dictation down in writing, and sometimes she herself would only see the material months later. She felt that if she got too involved, it might lead her to anticipate the direction of the material and thus influence the process.





Now: Ramtha the Enlightened One Himself once presided (through JZ Knight) over a “rape trial” at the Yelm compound. Here’s an account of what happened when the matter subsequently came to court:





RAMTHA: Channeler says she won’t testify





Sun | Local Oct 10th, 2000





YELM (AP) – The woman who claims to channel a 35,000-year-old warrior spirit called Ramtha said she can’t take the witness stand against a Pe Ell couple accused of sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old girl.





J.Z. Knight said she doesn’t remember the confession of voice instructor Wayne Allen Geis and his common-law wife, Ruth Beverly Martin, which is said to have occurred about a year ago in front of about 800 stunned students at Ramtha‘s School of Enlightenment on Knight’s Yelm estate.





Knight said she was in a trance at the time – that it was Ramtha who questioned the couple and elicited the confession.





“There is a being outside of me which is him,” Knight said. — —





https://web.kitsapsun.com/archive/2000/10-10/0012_ramtha__channeler_says_she_won_t_.html





There’s one very easy way to prove that JZ Knight is actually a total fraud. Can anyone explain how she somehow “knows” what Ramtha said through her, all the esoteric teachings and the like, without someone either telling her what she said, or her watching a video of her own “performance”?





Jane Roberts was far behind her husband, and far less of an expert on what Seth was revealing, during the whole process. That’s what a real channeling looks like (and having read Jane Roberts’s careful personal interrogation of the whole Seth phenomenon, and having seen the integrity of the material in Seth Speaks, I am 100% convinced that this was the real thing.)





The Rudolf Steiner people [Waldorf Schools] are very strict about what counts as valid “spiritual science”.

They absolutely discount “all” channeling. They say that, like Steiner himself, you must confront the spiritual realities in full waking consciousness. Yet a top Steiner follower, Stanley Messenger, maintained that the anthroposophical movement never achieved what it should have, and “this” was why Seth was necessary:





“The exceptional case I referred to is when, as in the case of Seth and his medium, Jane Roberts, in the seventies, one can ask whether any of this remarkable teaching would have been needed if we had really listened to Rudolf Steiner earlier on. I am not at all saying that Jane Roberts could have done anything differently, though Seth himself repeatedly warned her that her total mediumism, alternating almost from minute to minute with a very full and intelligent consciousness, was playing havoc with her health. In the end her body seized up and she died. It was partly a conscious sacrifice. A vast amount of information and insight needs to pour through from the spiritual world, and if we fail to make the conscious effort someone may suffer in a mediumistic or channelling way.”





https://southerncrossreview.org/45/messenger.htm





I’m sure that JZ Knight’s rants during “wine ceremonies”, when she’s drunk and staggering around the stage, really are just a blur to her the next morning. But it’s a very convenient trick, to put all the blame for anything she says in this state on Ramtha the Enlightened One.





She says Ramtha first appeared to her in her kitchen, quite visibly, and spoke to her. Why did she have to channel him, then? Compare this with Jane Roberts’s account, of how Seth very slowly manifested in her consciousness through various means, like through her metaphysical poetry, with her actually resisting this strange influence strongly at certain points.





The whole Ramtha story, from beginning to end, reeks of fraud.





When I say “end”: JZ Knight now claims in a press release that her personal healthcare professional (he’s not a proper doctor) did DNA tests on her while channeling Ramtha, and says that her DNA changes to that of a native American/Viking “male” while she’s in trance:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/testing-concludes-that-jz-knight-and-ramtha-have-distinct-separate-dna-300049471.html





— — “There is no doubt in my mind that the DNA from JZ Knight in her everyday life and from Ms. Knight when she was channeling Ramtha demonstrate an incredibly rare scientific phenomenon,” said Dr. Matthew Martinez, JZ Knight’s personal physician, who collected the cheek swabs and sent the samples at the same time to three different laboratories. “There is no debate – the DNA samples indicate completely different people.”





There is no debate. This is more nuts than just about anything she’s claimed before, and to my eye, is conclusive proof that this cult is being primed to implode.





J. Z. Knight – does she have CIA connections? Or is this pure bullshit?

Knight Claims CIA Connections





Now: JZ Knight has more than once boasted about her CIA connections. She says the CIA uses Ramtha material to train its top agents.





She calls herself the “best-kept secret in Wall Street” and says that all the major corporations, like IBM and Google, consult Ramtha. (They deny it, when asked, but of course, that’s just more proof that it’s true).





If she has such a big consultancy going with Wall Street, why does she have to charge so much for her esoteric teachings? I mean, the teachings of Ramtha the Enlightened One?





Does “Ramtha” need the money?





Ramtha Predicted Vast Tsunami That Did Not Happen

So I’ve long held the view that the Ramtha cult would be implemented by the CIA in some fashion. For example: in 2011, after Fukushima, there was a very dramatic Ramtha channeling, predicting a vast earthquake and tsunami that would take Japan right under the seabed.





Ramtha said that the Higher Beings had decided this was the only way the world could be prevented from global disaster. Vast tsunamis were going to sweep from California to New Mexico, and in the podcast, her followers were excitedly predicting which cities would go under the water. This was supposed to happen within weeks.





That podcast has now been removed. However, I went on a (now defunct) sci-fi forum to report this prediction, and said: if this actually happens, it’s no proof of Ramtha‘s prophetic powers. It shows that the CIA is engaged in earthquake warfare, and is using Ramtha as a foil. The earthquake never happened, of course, and that entire board has disappeared into digital history.





But I’m glad I made the point, because now I think the CIA has implemented its asset.





JZ Knight, after donating some $170,000 to Democrats in her area over the years, is now a big Trump fan and supporter of the Q Anon movement… and she’s selling neat Q shirts…





Woman claims she was abused by Ramtha Cult when she was a child.

Forced Labor?

The following is a very difficult and disturbing video, but contains some fascinating insights into what’s really going on at the Ramtha School of Enlightenment (RSE) compound:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ogd0z2SDfMg





This woman grew up in that community. She describes the abuse she suffered as a child, including being used as slave labour to dig an underground bunker. However, she reveals exactly how these bunkers were planned: she says they got hold of books describing how the Vietcong built entire underground complexes, with interlinking tunnels, to fight the war. And the RSE [Ramtha School of Enlightenment] people followed these technical details closely, she says.





Several reports say these people are stockpiling weapons as well.





Does anyone get the feeling that Ramtha is not going to disappear quietly into the night?





JZ Knight was quoted as saying that “We will go out in a blaze of glory in this life”.





This is why this totally insane story of the DNA is being floated. I believe JZ Knight’s CIA handlers decided on this as a serious test of who would stick with the program, no matter what, and who would balk at the Kool-Aid jug. And if this all goes up in flames, it will be blamed by the mainstream media on those crazy Q people.





Whatever Q is or isn’t, I don’t think the CIA are happy with this phenomenon, and they will go to great lengths to discredit it.





Comparison to the Aum Shinrikyo Cult

As a foreigner, it just amazes me that there is such total ignorance and incomprehension of the risk the Ramtha people pose. I’ve seen this happen once before, with the Aum Shinrikyo cult in Japan.





I’m a radio man, and was listening to and recording Radio Moscow during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Around 1992, they started carrying advertisements, mostly for state-owned enterprises.





But there were also dramatic broadcasts, with ominous music, that said “This is the truth of the holy heaven; when this truth has been propagated around the world, the destruction of the Earth shall come.”





Shoko Asahara





This was followed by a postal address for Aum Shinrikyo in Shizuoka. I was intrigued enough to write to them, and started receiving a regular newsletter, with details of shortwave broadcasts from Japan, which I tuned into. I even got a QSL card from them with Asahara’s picture when I sent a reception report.





I was receiving these apocalyptic newsletters right up to the point of the Tokyo sarin gas killings. The last Aum newsletter, a few weeks before this, was completely off the wall. It predicted a vast war between Japan and America, to be fought with earthquake technology and nuclear weapons. And there was a whole page interpreting the Buddha’s sayings about “blue” and “yellow” lotus flowers as references to blood (venous blood, hence blue) and pus. Buddha was describing the decay you have to go through and experience, to reach enlightenment.







Shoko Asahara had a line to primitive Buddhism which was quite impressive. It certainly fooled the Dalai Lama, who was photographed holding Asahara’s hand and reportedly told him to take Buddhism proper to Japan. And, of course, the Dalai Lama pitches up again with NXIVM. He really should choose his cult associations more carefully.





Dalai Lama and Keith Raniere





When Aum Shinrikyo imploded, and the sarin gas attack occurred, the Japanese government said it was totally caught by surprise.





Aum had imported a military attack helicopter from Russia, along with all kinds of electromagnetic warfare equipment. There was a US Senate hearing into whether Aum Shinrikyo actually possessed earthquake tech and had caused artificial quakes in Australia. The cult bought a sheep farm there, which promptly became the epicentre of an earthquake, accompanied by a fireball, in an area that had never experienced a quake before.





An Aussie geologist called Harry Mason did an exhaustive investigation of this, and found stories from Aboriginal locals about Aum members on motorcycles collecting earth samples from the area. Mason had no doubt that Aum Shinrikyo was behind this event.





So don’t tell me that no one in the Japanese government had any clue of what was going on. Aum was being used to covertly acquire extremely sensitive weaponry, so someone at the top knew the score.





If I, a complete nobody with a shortwave radio, could tell that Aum Shinrikyo was about to implode: how does it possibly happen that no one in Japan saw this coming? And why do I get exactly the same feeling now with RSE?





I mention Aum Shinrikyo for one other reason. There’s a major cult apologist called J. Gordon Melton, who is always quoted by Ramtha followers as proving that this channeling is all legit and scientifically proven.





He wrote a whole book about the Ramtha cult, as described by Joe Szimhart, who had very close information about JZ Knight from her ex-husband, Jeff Knight:





http://www.kelebekler.com/cesnur/txt/ram2.htm





One quote from this: “My last point has to do with the nature of the tests that certain ‘experts’ performed on JZ while she was in her Ramtha mode. Melton tells us that the tests show that JZ is not a fraud, and that “something extraordinary was physiologically taking place.”





This was decades before these purported DNA tests, so you can see the pattern here, using pseudoscience and pliable hucksters to provide a veneer of bullshit to baffle the brains of her benighted believers.





They really do believe this DNA stuff, by the way.





I know some serious Ramtha devotees, one of whom has actually built an underground bunker to store food. This was for 2012, when they thought the world was going to end, so these supplies may be going off by now.





J. Gordon Melton, a supporter of Ramtha.





So Ramtha and Aum Shinrikyo actually shared the same apologist, in J. Gordon Melton, and if that doesn’t ring an alarm bell somewhere, you’re not listening.





Yes, the Ramtha lawyers may get busy; but watch out for a legal action that ends up with some kind of raid on that compound, followed by scenes from Apocalypse Now, as they fight back from their Vietcong-style underground bunkers and tunnels.





Bunkers that in one case, at least, were dug out by child slave labour.





One other thing: that woman’s video describes how the people at RSE wore branded track pants with labels bearing the names of their particular groups and colour coding to indicate seniority. The more you pay, the higher your rank.





If you miss a course, you have to go back to the beginning (according to David McCarthy, one of the big whistle-blowers at RSE). So you just keep spending and spending. Does any of this sound familiar?





This is NXIVM with underground bunkers and machine guns. I’m a nothing from nowhere, and I can see what’s coming.





There are other similarities between NXIVM and RSE. Both ran grade schools, although the two schools associated with RSE shut for lack of funds (what? Couldn’t they just invoke their clairvoyant powers and go to the casino and win all the money they needed?)





Rebecca Oppenheimer – the Clare Bronfman of Ramtha?





Both have attracted some of the wealthiest people in the world: the Bronfmans to NXIVM on the one hand, and Ms Rebecca Oppenheimer, of De Beers diamonds, who once bid $170,000 for a private session with Ramtha at a charity auction for one of the schools that bit the dust, Phoenix Rising, an unfortunate name.





NXIVM certainly did a better job on that score, those Rainbow Gardens schools have to be one of the creepiest parts of the whole story.





But in the end, I’m certain that the Ramtha School of Enlightenment is going to make NXIVM look truly puny. And the end has now definitely begun, with these DNA tests and the whole Q thing. There may not be so many people in those bunkers as there were, I don’t know. But the ones that remain are armed, dangerous, and very tired of waiting for the apocalypse, they’ve been promised it for 40 years now. It’s not a good recipe.





Thanks for your attention; sincere thanks again to Frank Parlato for his fearless efforts.









