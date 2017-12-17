Former member: Thank you ABC for exposing Raniere

Guest View from a former member:

Another amazing exposure to Raniere and his reindeer games. Could not have asked for a better Christmas present. Thank you, ABC.

Sarah Edmondson did an amazing job, and we got to hand it to the only woman who has been branded to be brave enough to step forward publicity to say ‘enough is enough and I’m going to do whatever it takes to make sure this abuse stops.’

Toni Natalie, the true Joan of Arc who has had one legal battle after another with Raniere with the court systems, he’s sent the FBI after here for fake charges, and like a wobble, she may wobble, but she does not fall down. Toni has done more to expose Raniere and his clowns than anyone.

Rick Ross has kept an archive of NXIVM wrong doings on his website to educate those who are looking for information to either get out or for families concerned about their loved ones trapped inside.

Catherine Oxenberg was again, as a family member, telling the chilling story of how scary it is to have a loved one brainwashed and trapped on the inside.

Mark Vicente was so clear about what happens when you cross Raniere, how vengeful he can be and how unsafe it can be for those who have crossed him. “I’ve had people killed.”

Rainiere is a dangerous man who keeps dangerous people close to him and those that have left and crossed him do have something to worry about.