A woman from the inside tears apart Clare’s note of support of Raniere

By a Woman on the Inside

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I’ve known something is very wrong for a while, but out of respect for the mission and so many people I love and respect, I have kept quiet and given the benefit of the doubt. I’ve been witness to the lies the community is being told and have been reading what’s going on online, trying to evaluate for myself what is true and how to address what I see.





I’ve reached a point where I feel I might crack if I don’t speak up. I now feel it’s a moral imperative to say something—even anonymously for now (I fear for my own safety and the safety of those I care about).

Clare Bronfman, I read your letter and I can’t take it. I’ve known you for years and I’m sorry to say you are lying. The problem is I’ve never been able to say anything because I and many others are scared of you. But now I need to say it. We’re scared because you are cold and emotionless, other than breaking down in intensives and feeling sorry for yourself. We’re scared because, like they said on 20/20 last night, you do ‘terrorism by litigation.’ You go after the people who leave and ruin their lives. This is why I’m writing anonymously.





Last night watching 20/20 was the final straw. I have to comment on your letter. [Editor’s note: to help distinguish between Clare’s original letter and the comments, I will put Clare’s original letter in bold.

_________________________________

Clare Bronfman

A note from Clare Bronfman

The past few months have been deeply painful for me, as I have seen my friends, associates, and the organization I care for come under fire.





(Clare, why do you suppose we’ve come under fire? Is it because the tactics you and Keith and Nancy have used are cruel and immoral and have finally started an uproar? You’ve tried to destroy anyone that leaves or says anything. You told me they were criminals but I know some of these people. I think you are lying. Also how did you and Keith author us being under fire? Why is it never your fault? Why are you and he never wrong? Why do you not take responsibility? I thought that was the basis of our teaching?!)

Some have asked me why I remain a member and why I still support NXIVM and Keith Raniere.





(Clare, before you launch into self righteousness – you remain a member because you still believe you’ve breached. You are terrified to think otherwise – that would mean questioning Keith. You believe that having an ‘upset’ years ago, and having a father that really cared about you (i.e., enough to go to the press) has somehow set civilization back hundreds of years. Civilization is not that affected by your minor activities. And I’m sorry to say it, but I think Keith has used your self-centeredness against you. Making you think you are that important. Please hear me, you are no in that way. I think he’s messing with you to get you to do what he wants.)

The answer is simple: I’ve seen so much good come from both our programs and from Keith himself.





(Sometimes you hate the things he ‘makes’ you do. You’ve told me. I think sometimes you secretly hate him but can’t admit it. You’ve lost millions of dollars of your family’s wealth to defend his ridiculous claims in court. Is it true he invented Tele-Conferencing? It doesn’t seem like he did, if you read the court documents. Please have some self respect! Every-time he tells you to spend money you struggle with it. I know you do. Don’t pretend you’re 100% on board)

It would be a tragedy to lose the innovative and transformational ideas and tools that continue to improve the lives of so many.





(You are just repeating something he has told you. Just like you kept saying the food at Startpoint was ‘remarkable’ when everyone knew you didn’t ever eat it yourself! You’re trying to convince yourself. There is so much data to the contrary and you know it)





Sexslave cult attorney, William F. Savino of Woods Oviatt Gilman (l) with sexcult client, Clare Bronfman (r).

Clare Bronfman walks into to court with attorney William Savino.

The Bronfman sisters are back together at Clifton Park. Clare has been paying for all of the teachings for several years. Now her sister is back to shoulder some of the burdens for Keith's constant failures. They are failures in the eyes of the world, but both sisters know he is the world's most ethical man.

Clare Bronfman with attorney Bob Crockett and other attorneys.

Clare Bronfman completes a half marathon in New Hampshire.

There have been many defamatory accusations made and I have taken them seriously.





(Honestly, you haven’t taken them seriously. You’ve been trying to figure out how to silence and destroy anyone who says anything different than you, Keith, Lauren, Nancy etc. You sound arrogant and prideful. And we can all see it. We’re silent but we’re not blind.)

Determining the truth is extremely important to me,





(Is it really important to you? I don’t think so anymore. I think keeping Keith’s approval and maintaining power and control is important to you.)

and I can say firmly that neither NXIVM nor Keith have abused or coerced anyone.





(You and Keith and Nancy and Lauren coerce people every single day. Long before DOS. You do it with money or with the tech, in committee calls, goals labs and coaching sessions. You all inspire fear and terror in the lower ranks.)





Clare Bronfman keeps to her 'integrated' diet, those who know her say.

Clare Bronfman after.

Clare Bronfman was an equestrian before she became a Nxian.

Clare Bronfman before.

I retired from a very successful career as a professional show-jumper because I wanted to do something more meaningful with my life.





(Lies, Clare. He convinced you to give it up and you felt incapable in so many ways. Plus, you were not the athlete – the horse was. It was more useful to have you spend your money on him than the horses you loved. You loved riding! It is so sad you stopped.)

NXIVM is that. As I said, the programs help. I am happy, healthy and financially more successful than I have ever been.





(I’m so sorry to be so harsh because I know this is the root of some of your insecurity but – you’ve never worked a day in your life for money. You are out-of-reality about what financial success is. You are miserable and you look like a skeleton. Also, you have severe circulation problems and are always cold. Hardly healthy! I worry about you. Someone needs to say it.)

I frequently hear and witness stories of individuals improving relationships with loved ones, achieving business goals they never imagined, and overcoming some of the most debilitating conditions, amongst other things.





(Again, BS. Almost no-one achieves business goals and the upper ranks maintain strict control of peoples’ earning capacity. If they are obedient, it goes up-slightly. If not, it goes down. I’m beginning to realize if anyone achieved business goals it was despite ESP not because of it.)

My experience with Keith is no different. I have witnessed his kindness even in the hardest of times,





(Clare, this is amateur public relations. The problem is all the women have begun talking to each other [including me] and the picture coming out is not pretty. You are defending things that are destructive. What if Keith actually is not unified? What if he is attached to keeping his control, through you?)

I have seen world leaders, business leaders, doctors and others seek his counsel on some of the hardest topics and I am inspired by the humility and compassion with which he approaches them all.





(There are many world leaders, business leaders, doctors and others who wouldn’t give him the time of day because they do not respect him or you. OK, some people have taken trainings, but do they still support us? Can you name these world leaders who still seek his counsel? Who are they? Why haven’t you sought people that have had a different experience than what you’re saying you’ve had? You keep dismissing years of accusations which are now becoming clear to me and others in the community. Are they all wrong?)

I know him to be a man dedicated to the betterment of the lives of others,





(Why, because he said so? Why have so many escaped from him, in terror? Why am I afraid to write this?)

and most importantly for me, he is a dear friend

Clare bought him an island in Fiji in case they needed to escape and be alone.

Artist conception [not a real photo] Something smells fishy about Clare’s note. Is it possible that Keith helped her write it?





He met Clare Bronfman and loved her for personality and beauty and not for her money.

Artist’s conception: Clare Bronfman is in love with an idealized Vanguard. She believes he loves her for her beauty and magnificent personality and not for her money.





(I think you’re actually afraid of him, and are obsessively in love with him. That is not necessarily a deep friendship, it’s a kind of attachment. It’s beginning to look like he’s dedicated to two things. Controlling and having sex. Those are his highest values. I am embarrassed to say that sadly I know this from personal experience).

who has and continues to help me through the difficult decisions and painful moments in my life,





(by messing with your beliefs and making sure your father died with a broken heart)





including my father’s illness and eventual death.

Lastly, while I am not and never have been a member of the sorority, I was reassured to hear from one of the leading forensic psychiatrists in the country, and additionally ex-law enforcement investigators of over thirty years, conclude that the sorority has not coerced nor abused anyone.





(Paying people to say something doesn’t make it so. We know more and more now what has actually happened. A lot of these girls have spoken to me and others.)

In fact, the sorority has truly benefited the lives of its members, and does so freely. I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely





(I do not believe blackmail is freedom)





taking a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth.





(How do you feel about people being coerced with blackmail, vaginal branding and threats if they don’t follow orders?)

It’s not for any of us to judge how they, or anyone else, choose to advance their lives and values.





(It absolutely is for us to judge. You finance Keith and it seems he may have a severe sex and control addiction!! You and Sara finance the entire enterprise which uses the legal system to terrorize people into submission)

Respectfully,





(I’m sorry but you don’t respect anyone. You look down on every human except Keith. You see me and many others as a lower class person)

_________________________________

Artist conception of Clare Bronfman.

Artist conception of Clare Bronfman. “I am happy, healthy and financially more successful than I have ever been.”

Sorry to be so harsh. But you are very far out of reality. And you are hurting people because of that and because you are in love with someone who many of us now are afraid is showing severe sociopathic tendencies.





Clare Bronfman completes a half marathon in New Hampshire.

Sara and Clare Bronfman in Vanity Fair feature story with Raniere and father Edgar Bronfman pictured in thumbmail photos

Sara and Clare Bronfman in Vanity Fair feature story with Raniere and father Edgar Bronfman pictured in thumb-nail photos.