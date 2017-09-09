Film Clip: Watch Keith Raniere make Allison Mack cry …

Below is a one minute, 30 second clip from “Keith Raniere Conversations” called the Authentic Human. It was filmed around 2012. Watch the entire 13 minute video on YouTube.

The video is described as “Keith Raniere and Allison Mack explore authenticity, as it relates to human expression and creativity.”

Below is a clip from the interview where Allison Mack is touched to tears.





For fans of long-term hypnotic induction, used in combination with low-cal, low-protein, and low-sleep requirements, watch this video again. One could learn the whole art of hypnosis just from playing this clip again and again. Pay attention to his eyes and hands and note the talent of a true master:

Three questions:

When Keith is talking about an “authentic person”, is he referring to himself?

Others strive to break through “existential isolation”. Has Keith done so?

Will Allison Mack ever leave Vanguard?

Allison Mack - she'll be a show stopped.

Will Allison Mack ever leave Vanguard?