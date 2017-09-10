Monte Blu: Why was Cafritz’s 5th Ave Mile record removed from internet?

Again Frank Report suspects Monte is a troll, but the point is well taken:

The actor Monte Blue died long ago.

Monte Blue

By Monte Blu

With the 5th Avenue Mile being held tomorrow, this seems like a good time to ask “What happened to the records of Pamela Anne Cafritz’s victory in the 5th Avenue Mile?”

Held in New York City, sponsored by New York Road Runners, the 5th Avenue Mile attracts some of the most elite runners in the world.Â

Held in New York City, sponsored by New York Road Runners, the 5th Avenue Mile attracts some of the most elite runners in the world.

The Jness website published a bio of Pam where it recorded she won the 5th Ave Mile. Pam’s bio appeared at www.jness.com/site/portfolio/pamela/ which also mentioned her victory. After she died, somebody removed the page.

The record of her victory still appears on her Linked-In page. She confirms she “placed 1st in the open international division of the 5th Avenue Mile.”

Her Linked-In page says:

“Pamela … developed a keen ability to build organizations; in the early 1990s she started and built a network of over 90,000 individuals in a consumerist organization designed to help people have more financial freedom and a better quality of life. Additionally, she served corporately as the Vice President of Human Relations. During this time, as a natural extension of her pursuit of human excellence, she trained to become an elite runner and placed 1st in the open international division of the 5th Avenue Mile.”

While her Linked-In page does not mention what year she won, the mention of the “consumerist organization” which was Consumer’s Buy Line places her victory in the 1990s.

All the winners of the open international division of the 5th Avenue Mile are listed from 1981 to the 2017 on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fifth_Avenue_Mile

Pam’s name is not listed.

The New York Road Runners Website does not mention Pam winning either.

Paula Radliffe is listed on Wikipedia for winning the 5th Ave. mile in 1996 and 1997. Did someone take Pam's name off and put in Paula twice?

Paula Radcliffe is listed on Wikipedia for winning the 5th Ave. mile in 1996 and 1997. Did someone take Pam’s name off and put in Paula twice?

Here is something to consider: Paula Radcliffe is listed for winning the 5th Avenue Mile both for 1996 and 1997. Did someone insert Paula’s name twice? Did Pam win in 1996?

Keith Raniere tied for the fastest 100 yard dash in New York State. But that record also exists nowhere.

How could two indisputable running records both be missing?

It is well known that Edgar Bronfman Sr. would do anything to disgrace Keith in order to get his daughters away from him. He manipulated the commodities market costing his daughters $66 million.

Keith also said the Illuminati wants to stop him.

What better way than to make Keith and Pam look like liars?

Is it too far fetched to suspect Edgar Bronfman or the Illuminati keeping Keith and Pam’s running records off the internet? Is it so hard with their kind of money?

The face of a stone cold liar.

Keith Raniere shortly after he tied for the fastest 100 yard dash in New York State.

l-r: the late Barbara Jeske; Karen Unterreiner and the late Pam Cafritz around the time she won she said she won the 5th Avenue Mile.

l-r: The late Barbara Jeske, Karen Unterreiner and the late Pam Cafritz around the time Pam said she won the 5th Avenue Mile.

Her Linked-In page clearly states it. She won the 5th Ave. Mile. Where did the record of it go?

Screen shot of the late Pamela Cafritz’s Linked-In page. It clearly states she won the 5th Avenue Mile. Where did the record of it go?