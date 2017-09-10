Reader makes point of Clare-a-fabrication

A READER WITH OBVIOUS KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION WROTE:

Point of Clare-a-fabrication

Barbara Bouchey and the other eight women who left NXIVM sent a resignation to the board members of the company.

Clare Bronfman, Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas were not on the board at the time. None of them would have gotten a copy of their resignation letter.

Any money asked for was money owed to each: money either for commissions or loans given to Keith. This was no way a crime. That is why since 2009 none of these women have been charged with a crime even when several attempts were made to have charges pressed against them.

Do readers even know what extortion is? If not, you might want to get the data.

Now it’s 2017 and they are saying Toni Zarattini conspired with Bouchey and possibly others to extort money from Alex Betaancourt for the same reason. OK, where is the letter that Bouchey (others) and Toni wrote to Alex demanding money or damaging information would be released?

Do you honestly think Bouchey and others are so stupid that they would really attempt to try to extort money from anyone, let alone a NIXVM member?

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Not that it’s funny for Toni as Judges can be “bought” in Mexico even in the face of zero evidence.

Do you really think after all these years these women are trying to destroy NXIVM? What if they are just trying to rebuild their lives and move on from a terrible experience?

What if they keep getting dragged back in every time something like branding and centers closing happen as people contact them after leaving wanting a life-line?

Toni left NXIVM because he didn’t like what was happening with the whole DOS situation. He told people why he was leaving. Those that didn’t like what was happening left also. When he told someone who didn’t like what he was saying, they turned him into the leadership.

Now they are making an example out of him in Mexico. Keep your mouth shut or else.

Will it work? Maybe.

You can stay and support the snakes.

You can leave with your tail between your legs.

You can leave and keep your mouth shut and save yourself.

Stop going and wait until your membership runs out.

It’s up to you.

Ask yourself: what kind of person do I want to be in the WORLD?

What if it’s Keith and his behavior that is really what is destroying the concept of NXIVM?

What if he can’t stand it when someone leaves and that person feels a responsibility to tell those he or she enrolled?

When they tell the truth about why they are leaving and expose Keith for the man is really is, Keith must punish them.

He has his people like Clare, Alex and Emiliano do his dirty work in the court systems. They are his mafia.

***

Below is the 2009 email that Barbara Bouchey and eight other women sent to Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

From: Barbara Bouchey <barbarabouchey@gmail.com

Date: Fri, Apr 24, 2009 at 10:43 PM

Subject: A Request…

To: keithraniere@yahoo.com, Nancy <prefect@nxivm.com>

Cc: calltoaction@msn.com, angelaucci l@yahoo.com, Kathleen <kethier2@nycap.rr.com>, sheilacote@hotmail.com, nina_cowell@yahoo.com, janaway111@yahoo.com, calltoaction@comcast.net, ellengibson003@gmail.com

Dear Keith & Nancy,

What predicated our meetings with Keith on April 21, 22 and 23, 2009 was the growing number of NXIVM community members expressing their concerns about the inconsistencies we are and have been experiencing in how the company operated. Upon sharing data, the damages are more far-reaching than originally thought.

As we compared our data of why the system wasn’t working, we identified evidence of secrecy, nondisclosure and lack of transparency.

Our intent for meeting with Keith was to rectify the inconsistencies in the leadership of the company and the conflict of interest within the system.

Keith’s willingness to meet with us was based in part on his opinion of the organization’s ethical breach against its members because its system of protocol and feedback failed. We concluded at the end of these meetings that resolution was not probable.

Based on the above, we believe we can no longer continue a business relationship with ESP/NXIVM. Therefore, we are requesting the closure of outstanding value exchanges not met as well as the buyout for the Tacoma Center for the people mentioned below.

We are requesting a response to this letter by 11:59 PM, Saturday, April 25, 2009. We are requesting a written, signed, notarized contract agreeing to the below amounts by 11:59 PM, Sunday, April 26. 2009. We are requesting a Cashier’s Check for the total amount due of $2,088,000 by Thursday, April 30, 2009.

If these requests are not met, we will move forward by contacting the Press.

The below financials are only being provided to you, but the above letter has been sent to the Executive Board.

Sincerely, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, Kim Woolhouse, Angela Ucci, Ellen Gibson, Nina Cowell, Jan Heim, Sheila Cote, Kathy Ethier

Barbara Bouchey: Loan to Keith Raniere for Commodity Trading Losses: $1,650,000

Legal Retainer Losey Case Retrieved: 25,000

FT Commissions on Barters never Received: 100,000

Proctor/FT/Organizational Renewals: 25,000

April Commission Check Approx. ?? 5,000

TOTAL: $1,805,000

Plus Assignment of Michael Sutton Loan with interest $1,350,000 (this is original principal amount plus add in interest)

Susan Dones: April FT & Center Bonus Sue/Kim Commission approx.? 9,000

Tacoma Center: 250,000

90 Ethos Annual Renewals, 30 Coaches, 6 Proctors, Avg 80 Intensives, Avg 20 Level II’s, Developed Vancouver Center, Goodwill

GRAND TOTAL: $259,000

Nina Cowell: Cafe Wages 2008 $21,000.

(includes petty cash, rent, kiosk, phone, cash advance)

Angela Ucci: Final April Commission Check approx. $3,000

Grand Total $2,088,000