Festinger: Sultan – ‘You can’t know Kristin Kreuk’s character by watching her on television’

By Leon Festinger

I was left dumbfounded after reading Sultan’s rebuttal yesterday and needed some time to digest before replying. I know he has said, again, he has stopped reading the blog but I doubt he can do that.

The article containing comments he made years ago shows he can’t stop reading and defending. He has a ‘relationship’ with Kristin Kreuk; albeit it’s probably one-sided and does smack of unhealthy obsession.

Sultan writes:

“I don’t know what you mean by ‘deeper involvement’. If you mean she was a willful participant in bringing teen girls into NXIVM for the satisfaction of KAR’s [Keith Raniere’s] sexual proclivities, why should I “entertain” these thoughts if I don’t believe them to be congruous with what I know of her character?”

With what he knows of her character? You can’t know someone’s character by watching them on television or reading interviews, or following their social media accounts. That is the face presented to the world and not the true person. Sultan, you don’t know her and neither do I.

I am not saying, absolutely, Kreuk knew what was going on throughout NXIVM, but I am saying you can’t be 100 percent certain she did not. She was part of the organization for a number of years and the person she brought into the group rose to one of the top positions.

To your point about Gina Hutchinson being but one who was mesmerized and greatly influenced by KAR. She was not the only one. What about the successful people who joined, gave in their successful careers and paid for classes until the bank balance was zero and were then indebted to KAR and the gang? That doesn’t appear to be normal behavior.