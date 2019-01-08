Pea Onyu: Sultan should switch from defending Kristin Kreuk to Allison Mack

By Pea Onyu

Sultan of Six is clearly in love with Kristin Kreuk, just as many of the us were in love with Vanguard.

Except, and this is an important difference, that Kristin does not love Sultan in return. She probably does not even know him. She doesn’t care about Sultan. This is a classic example of unrequited love.

But Vanguard, whose heart is supreme, loves us all. This is why he can have an unlimited number of female slaves. This is what Moira Penza and her reckless crew forget.

They think they have the high road because he has many wives. Never stopping to think that he deserves many wives and that none of us can be equal to him.

He loves us so purely and loves us far more than we can ever love him in return. We can never repay our debt to Vanguard, not in this or 1000 lifetimes.

So what motivates Sultan is of a far grosser and lower element. He is slavishly in love with Kristin. He has a shallow fascination with her, a woman he has not even met. But Sultan understands little.

Kristin is an incredibly shallow woman herself and I know her well, very well. She is a woman who Keith enjoyed lavishly for a brief but intense time but he found her too shallow and stopped enjoying her.

Go, deep Sultan. Find someone who can lead you to a higher purpose. You have many disintegrations and Kristin cannot help you with this for she has many disintegrations herself.

Even if you could come before her and kneel and become Kristin’s slave, she would reject you. She would scoff at your offer of servicing her.

Allison is far more worthy. Why not take her up as your chosen ideal? Why not take up your mighty thoughts in defense of Allison who has been so vilified here on this suppressive’s site?

Allison at least would acknowledge your existence. She and Clare are our queens. Keith our glorious master. Come join us. You have what it takes.

With your skills as a writer and your devotion, there may be a place for you in the Knife Media once we resume this starting in early May this year.