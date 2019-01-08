Guest View: Clare and Sara Bronfman will abandon Raniere like rats fleeing the Titanic

By One Night in Bangkok Makes a Hard Man Humble

Sorry OCD, but I disagree with you.

Clare and Sara Bronfman would have NO CHOICE but to abandon Vanguard IF he announces to the world that he’s insane and bonkers.

Why?

…because Clare and Sara will need to repair & protect what’s left of their own tattered reputations going forward, as best they can.

They’ll need to salvage some kind of normal life for themselves in the future.

Sara has kids. Clare has nieces and nephews who will grow up. Sara’s husband has a reputation that he wants to protect too. They have a mom in England too.

Do you honestly think Sara and Clare will want their kids/nephews/nieces/family to view them as women who follow a self admitted “loon” who openly admitted (in court) to blackmailing women into becoming sexual slaves simply because he didn’t know right from wrong?

Here’s the straight skinny:

Up until now, Clare has financially supported Keith only because her STATUS within NXIVM has been continually elevated by Keith over the years, until she finally got her desired rank of “Legatus”.

However, with NXIVM’s reputation forever in tatters, she’ll likely never go back to supporting Keith financially like she did before, regardless of what happens at trial.

Why?

…Because there’s no more “STATUS” associated with being “Legatus”. That ‘carrot’ is gone.

Being “Legatus” after March 2018 is akin to being the Executive Vice President of Enron after it’s collapse. It’s now a position of DISGRACE.

Why pour what remains of her life savings into a guy who’s already sunk what used to be a thriving organization?

Why throw good money after bad?

Those days are gone because there’s no more STATUS for Clare if she associates with Keith, especially if he admits to being bonkers.

Clare will NOT want “more of Keith to herself” if Keith’s reputation becomes one of a “crazy loon”.

Why?

…Because in my own opinion, Clare does not love Keith nor does she find him particularly attractive (i.e. he’s a fat, short and ugly midget with a head the size of a pumpkin). No woman could find him attractive.

She merely loves the IDEA of being intimately associated with the most brilliant man in the world.

She loves the IDEA of being associated with a brilliant man who heads a “respectable worldwide organization” that has followers such as the son of the former president of Mexico, along with other TV stars.

That’s what Clare loves.

Once that “respectability” and “status” is gone, Clare will NOT want to acquire more of that worthless stock in a falling market.

In fact, Clare and Sara will probably abandon him quietly anyway no matter what happens after the trial, since Keith’s reputation is already gone forever and they can’t salvage it by throwing more money into a burning pit of disgrace.

In my own opinion, she must continue paying for his defense until after the verdict because crossing Keith would not be in her self-interest until after the trial is over and she’s no longer in legal jeopardy. Keith knows enough to bury everybody in NXIVM ten times over if they cross him or abandon him before the trial is over.

But I do expect — after the trial — that the Bronfmans will QUIETLY abandon him and try to salvage their own reputations just like rats fleeing the Titanic.

MK10ART the Bronfman sisters with the help of Keith Raniere sought to use their wealth to create a more noble civilization. Then Allison Mack ruined everything.

MK10ART’s brilliant painting of the two-headed Bronfman Monster.