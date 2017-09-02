Email demands: “Remove pictures of teen girls, ASAP”

In a previous post, Frank Report posted a picture of three teenage girls who are said to be in Clifton Park under the “protection” of DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco.

Rosa Laura Junco is a woman who believes women should be branded on their pubic region. And give collateral of nude pictures of themselves to Keith Raniere.

She is a “slave” of Keith Raniere’s.

Keith Raniere is possibly grooming these three [or four or more?] children for certain activities which New York State law calls “statutory rape”.

He is a rape artist and teen seducer, the old pedophile, Keith Raniere.

So, someone using the email

kimberlylebaron@outlook.com [Kimberly LeBaron] writes me as follows:





Please take of the photo of those girls on your blog . It is offensive because they didn’t give you permission to post a picture of them. Take the picture of (sic) asap!

I sent her a reply:

Who r u?

I think I have a right to know who this individual is before honoring such a request.

If we were not dealing with a man [Raniere] who has engaged in a decades-long pattern of statutory rape, I would not post pictures of teen girls who are presently under his sway.

But Kimberly Lebaron, or whoever you are, unless you are the mother of those girls and you can assure me that you are aware of who Keith Raniere is, and what he has been accused of in the past, and you have listened to or spoken with other women who claim they were raped when they were teens by Keith Raniere, I am afraid your email does not mean a thing.

Normally, I would not post an email. I protect my sources. But you are not a source, nor have you asked to be a source.

I am posting the pictures in an attempt to protect girls – if it is not too late to protect them from a monster, rape artist, pedophile, pervert, and con artist, named Keith Raniere.

I post the girls’ pictures again and some new ones.

I hope to hear from their fathers…. or the authorities.

Teenage girls came to Clifton Park from Mexico. They reportedly left very disturbed by their visit.

This may be another girl being groomed by Keith Raniere.

Here are two girls [now women] who could tell you about Keith Raniere and how he raped them when they were teens [or pre teen].

The Albany Times Union published a shocking expose in February 2012. Above is Gina Melita - then 15 years old when the monster raped her.

Rhiannon was part of his harem when she 12 years old. She ran away from the harem and was put in juvenile home. Keith Raniere escaped charges. He was 30.