Photos: Small attendance, cameras banned, V-Week somber, lonesome, 2017 maybe the last

V-Week 2017 is over.

It was marked by an unusually small attendance. And, according to sources, the prevailing mood, often unspoken, seemed to be: “Something is up.”

Overall, Vanguard was seen very little. Who knows if it may be the last Vanguard Week.

Clare Bronfman continues to maintain there were 270-290 people there, including 45-50 children. That number seems exaggerated based on reports from eyewitnesses.

I expect more reports now that people are away from the potentially prying computers of Clare Bronfman.

Posting of pictures earlier this week from the dining hall and group photos at Silver Bay show few people. The dining room pictures evidently perturbed some people since V-Week organizers appeared upset and arranged to forbid cameras in the dining area.

This extended to the staff of Silver Bay.

Yesterday, Vanguard was seen walking the grounds at Silver Bay in the afternoon with two women. He was up from his slumbers early.

Overall, this may have been the worst V-Week ever in terms of attendance.

Many more people are expected to leave the organization shortly

People do stagger in and out of meals, making a precise head count difficult. Â

People do stagger in and out of meals, making a precise head count difficult.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman who has funded many of the enterprises of Vanguard.

There are plenty of empty tables at V-Week.

Members of the Society of Protectors at V-Week.

Sign posted at Silver Bay resort.

The big day of the triathlon - and Bibbiana is there but hardly another soul. This is one lonely V-Week.

I ask you sincerely, mothers who follow Vanagaurd -- if he asked you if he could mentor your 14 year old daughter - say in algebra - would you jump at the chance?

Be careful for those girls in the back. They are just the right age for mentoring by Vanguard.

The cost of attending V-Week drops the more you pay in advance. But no refunds. While it might be tempting to pay right now for you spot at V-Week 2018, a fiscal conservative might hold up a bit. Just in case there is no V-Week in 2018.

The cost of attending V-Week drops the more you pay in advance. But no refunds. While it might be tempting to pay right now for you spot at V-Week 2018, a fiscal conservative might hold up a bit. Just in case there is no V-Week in 2018.

India Oxenberg preaching the message of polygamy.

The dining hall at V-Week

The auditorium where the V-Week followers gather to give V tribute on his birthday.

The beach at Silver Bay.

Scene at dinner.

Here is fine looking lad [back to camera' with a handsome Rainbow Garden t-shirt.

Here is fine looking lad [back to camera’ with a handsome Rainbow Garden t-shirt.

A tennis player at V-Week 2017 set against a lonesome background.

A lonesome beach, with a lonesome life guard.

Three DOS slaves found at the empty SIlver Bay beach. Jacquelin Ronay and the two Huber sisters. DOS woman Mika Paleta sends her approval.

Three little slaves at the beach.

Land Day field a team for capture the flag. Here is the largest outdoor group picture sent to me thus far.

Not too many signed up evidently. But these three men aren't to blame, There were not many who came to V-Week 2017.

Not too many signed up evidently. But these three men aren’t to blame. There were not many who came to V-Week 2017.





Small crowd on V-Day [Aug. 26] for the triathlon. Siobahn's Hotaling is competing. Up to 20 people are seen in the background.

Small crowd on V-Day [Aug. 26] for the triathlon. Siobahn Hotaling is competing. Up to 20 people are seen in the background.

DOS slave Michelle Hatchette [left] smiles like she were posing for a cigarette commercial. She is clearly so happy.





Land Day field a team for capture the flag. Here is the largest outdoor group picture sent to me thus far.

Similar photo to the one above it.

I ask you sincerely, mothers who follow Vanagaurd -- if he asked you if he could mentor your 14 year old daughter - say in algebra - would you jump at the chance?

I ask you sincerely, mothers who follow Vangaurd — if he asked you if he could mentor your 14 year old daughter – say in algebra – would you jump at the chance?

Lonesome performer in an empty 700 acre resort. If a guitarist sings a song and Vanguard does not hears it, does it really make a sound?

Two followers in front of the Inn. Background looks pretty empty. The Inn has about 100 rooms.

The Inn at Silver Bay is nearly deserted, according to a source.