DOS woman has more to say: ‘It was all Keith’

By a woman who left

My master was a fiend about collateral. She pushed us to get more collateral and was on top of us to make sure the collateral could destroy our lives. She would text me repeatedly while I was making collateral to make sure it had raunchy stuff. I thought at times she was gay. Now I realize Keith Raniere was in the background getting off on it.

We had to wear a ‘collar’ which was either an anklet, necklace or belly chain and could never take it off. Ever. Even if we were having sex.

If we made mistakes we had to admit it in writing. Many of us got sick and vomited all the time. The low cal diets, the pain from the slow healing of the branding, the readiness, the drills, the psycho torture, the meetings, the virtual meetings, made me sick and we all accepted sickness as part of the training as if it were good and tough of us to be sick and not complain.

We were always kept busy with DOS work. Yet we were told we had to deny DOS and yes it was called DOS. We called it DOS. Not ‘sorority.’ It is nonsense to say Keith knew nothing about it.

He directed it.

We had to give collateral and it was obsessive the way that was collected, Films and photos and money collateral. They wanted to be able to take real assets. And they wanted slaves to say terrible things about their family on film especially if that family had money.

You had to give collateral to destroy yourself. It was pressure all the time. ‘When is the collateral coming?’ They would not let that slip. They were watching it like they had it on a calendar and you could not be a day late or they were all over you. That was Keith.

The master always hovering over slaves making sure the film was done and done correctly as if Keith Raniere was in the room waiting for the collateral to be uploaded.

Some of the women had herpes: Keith Raniere gave women herpes. Either directly or indirectly.

We had vows and signed them and I did not get a copy of what I signed. I do not know about the others.

First we made the vow then we got the collar and finally the brand. We were told to tell new women it was a sorority to cure our issues- the ones we were taught we had as women in Jness.

We were told to say Keith was not part of it and lying was needed and was good to build DOS.

We were always pushed for enrollment. Pushed to get others into this. I don’t know who was setting enrollment requirements but there just aren’t that many people who want to join something like this.

I was always sick and not myself and always exhausted and frightened; always pressured. I wanted to get out but I couldn’t because I had given too much collateral. If it comes out and it might I know it will destroy me and my family. Do you know what it is like to have this collateral hanging over you, every day of your life?

I know people are going to think I am stupid, But before you think I am a horrible person remember it was my ESP coach who got me into this and I gave collateral to her having no idea Keith was behind it. At first it seemed innocent. I quit because I refused to bring more people into it and told the people i got in to get out.

I feel tremendous guilt and sorrow about what I did.

Keith was behind everything. I know but I can’t tell you why I know. It was all him.