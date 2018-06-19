Coincidence? Day after BuzzFeed reveals Trump aide Joe Hagin’s ties to NXIVM – he resigns

Is it a coincidence?

White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin announced his resignation, the White House said today.

Yesterday BuzzFeed – utilizing in part information provided by Frank Report – detailed Hagin’s association with Sara Bronfman, Basit Iget and, by extension, the sex slaver cult of NXIVM. He was even invited to an intensive led by Nancy Salzman.

No reason was given for Hagin’s resignation.

Hagin got high praise for leading the advance team for President Trump’s historic summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore. He will join the private sector upon his departure on July 6. Perhaps he will work again for NXIVM interests.

“Joe Hagin has been a huge asset to my administration,” Trump said in a statement. “He planned and executed the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a President, and he did it all perfectly.”

Will his ability to execute – perhaps for payment of million of dollars – be of some small service to those who may have a historic trial and one of the longest stays in a federal prison ahead of them, to people who now most desperately need his services?

Did Sara Bronfman, who reportedly paid him $10 million in the recent past, reach out to him?

Time will tell.





This illustration appeared yesterday in BuzzFeed of Hagin, suggesting his links to Keith Raniere, Basit Igtet and terrorist Ahmed Abu Khattala. Today Hagin resigned.

The Daily Mail also has an interesting take on the Hagin- NXIVM connection.