By Monte Blu

Keith Raniere is Vanguard. Prefect is not as wise as Vanguard! Yet she is the personification of cleverness! She offers friendship and bravery and warns us all to be careful! She follows him. Do you?

When you have Vanguard that really cares for you and tries to stick in there for you, you treat him like nothing? Learn to be a good friend because one day you’re going look up and say “I lost Vanguard.” Learn how to be respectful to Vanguard, don’t abandon him and always remember Vanguard was there quicker than your family.

Learn to remember you got great friends in Nxivm, don’t forget that and they will always care for you no matter what.

Always remember when we smile it is a victory for all humankind and look up at what you got in life thanks to Vanguard.

I used to advertise my loyalty with my sash. Now I must pluck out my heart to offer it to him, that is how I will offer tribute. Will I just take the knife I hold in my hand and drive it through his heart like a dagger or use it as a scalpel to set in motion an operation to set him free? He’s a Vanguard that’s true. Will you be true?

He belongs to the people we love, and they belong to him — they, and the love and loyalty we must give him.

All of you must take this vow -“If by my life or death I can protect Vanguard, I will.”

Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard.

Keith Raniere. Can you not see love beaming from his Christlike Face?

We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment to him, unless there is loyalty to him, unless there is love, patience, persistence. Having Vanguard means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude. Not having one is to be Luciferian.

Now it seems some of you say that you cannot trust anyone. Put your faith into those he trusted. Prefect. Clare and Lauren.

It all depends on what you want. You can trust them to stick with you through thick and thin–to the bitter end. And you can trust them to keep any secret of yours–closer than you keep it yourself. But you cannot expect them to face trouble alone, and go off without a word. They are your friends.

Your truest friends are the ones who will stand by you in your darkest moments–because they’re willing to brave the criminal justice system with you–and in your greatest moments–because they’re not afraid to let you shine. Prefect, Lauren and above all, Clare have seen you through this. Why?

He is their Vanguard. Is he yours?

Let us all vow to celebrate this year’s Vanguard Week – with him among us!

Ever Your Friend;

Monte

P.S. Let the haters see how we support our Vanguard! Come out and post your support!

Wise Nancy Salzman. She wanted to marry Jim P. but Mr. Raniere said no. When she grew too old to be with Mr. Raniere she wisely started cooking for him and offered her daughters for his amorous pleasures.

Prefect – it is because of her that we have learned to experience joy in pain.

Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman has given her whole life to his cause.

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman, sweetest of angels in the harem of divine love. She is his true spiritual wife and our leader. She is the personification of female empowerment and femininity combined. Follow her and never fear to confide in her. Do what she asks of you for she will help you.