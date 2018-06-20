Raniere imitator? Singer William Control has sex cult, brands women and has sex contracts with slaves

Inside an Alleged Abusive Emo ‘Sex Cult’: ‘None of These Poor Girls Could Say No’

Multiple women claim that musician William Control is the leader of a violent ‘sex cult,’ branding women with his initials and forcing them to obey his every terrifying demand.

William Control has released multiple albums and toured extensively in the U.S. and U.K., cultivating an image that deals extensively in BDSM themes and imagery. The William Control websites link to his brand, Submit Clothing; a 2015 interview with the musician is titled “Dark Meets Domineering.”

But according to accusations made by multiple women, Control only purported to practice BDSM; in fact, they claim, he physically and emotionally abused women, ordered many of them to get matching tattoos of his initials, and even demanded contracts from his sexual partners or “slaves,” signed in their own blood. An excerpt from a pledge obtained by The Daily Beast reads, “My body is His to use in any way He should choose, and I will never object to any actions He chooses to perform, or have myself perform on Him. There is no limitation to what kind of pain I am willing to endure for my Master.”





Inside an Alleged Abusive Emo ‘Sex Cult’: ‘None of These Poor Girls Could Say No’















Inside an Alleged Abusive Emo ‘Sex Cult’: ‘None of These Poor Girls Coul…

Multiple women claim that musician William Control is the leader of a violent ‘sex cult,’ branding women with hi…





William Control – he’s no Vanguard!