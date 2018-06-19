‘Moral Suasion’ – a thoughtful poem by a thoughtful reader
Frank Report does not get nearly enough poetry and when we get a submission we are usually glad to publish it.
Here is an outstanding poem sent in by a literary reader recently.
Moral Suasion
By Ada Richter
It was moral suasion
I know
And it almost worked
Right then, for the bail package
Just a passing glance
at Allison Mack
Just a brief romance
And I might have gone
On my way
Out of the jurisdiction
It was moral suasion
I know
Seeing me alone
With the moonlight above
Then I bribe the guards
And next moment
I’m gone
Moral suasion turns to freedom
It was moral suasion
I know
Seeing me out of jail
With the moonlight above
Then I board the plane
And next moment
I kiss you, Clare, on the lips
Moral suasion turned – to – love
Clare Bronfman poses.
Doesn’t Clare Bronfman offer moral suasion? If your choice was prison or be alone with her on Wakaya Island – for life – which would you choose? How much moral suasion does any man need to not escape?