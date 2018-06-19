‘Moral Suasion’ – a thoughtful poem by a thoughtful reader

Frank Report does not get nearly enough poetry and when we get a submission we are usually glad to publish it.

Here is an outstanding poem sent in by a literary reader recently.

Moral Suasion

By Ada Richter

It was moral suasion

I know

And it almost worked

Right then, for the bail package

Just a passing glance

at Allison Mack

Just a brief romance

And I might have gone

On my way

Out of the jurisdiction

It was moral suasion

I know

Seeing me alone

With the moonlight above

Then I bribe the guards

And next moment

I’m gone

Moral suasion turns to freedom

It was moral suasion

I know

Seeing me out of jail

With the moonlight above

Then I board the plane

And next moment

I kiss you, Clare, on the lips

Moral suasion turned – to – love

Clare Bronfman poses.

Doesn’t Clare Bronfman offer moral suasion? If your choice was prison or be alone with her on Wakaya Island – for life – which would you choose? How much moral suasion does any man need to not escape?



