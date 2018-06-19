Raniere’s New Bail Proposal – Or At Least What He Might Suggest

By Joe O’Hara and Frank Parlato

It was the lack of “moral suasion” that led Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to say “No” to Keith Raniere’s extraordinary bail package.

The judge said, “moral suasion” is needed for “the defendant to adhere to the terms of the release. But there is no one to do that in this case, the way you have structured it.” And again, “There’s no moral suasion placed upon the defendant to adhere to the terms of the bail because, frankly, he has nothing to lose.”

We have been told that Raniere’s lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, reads posts on this blog. And why not? He’s billing the irrevocable trust, funded by soon-to-be indicted Clare Bronfman, at $2,500/hour for all his Raniere-related work.

So, why not read the Frank Report? Hell, at those rates, why not read it – and submit comments on every post?

So, in appreciation for Marc’s interest, we thought it would be nice to try to help him understand the kinds of things that Raniere might be too bashful to mention – things he could include in his next bail proposal to squeak up to “moral suasion” – that is give Raniere something to lose.

Without bragging, we both have worked for The Vanguard – and because we both spent a lot more one-on-one time with him than Marc [at least so far] – we think we have a better understanding of how Raniere might try to convince Judge Garaufis that Raniere should be allowed to reside in a local mansion while he awaits trial on the Feds’ “trumped-up” charges against him.

Without further ado, here’s what we think The Vanguard should include in his revised bail proposal:

1: $100 Million Bond with Patents

A $100 million bail bond secured not only by Raniere’s personal signature but by his patents – including his INTELLIGENT SWITCHING SYSTEM FOR VOICE AND DATA which is the basis of his stalled lawsuit against AT&T and Microsoft. He claims they stole the tech from him for teleconferencing. The two big corporations claim he is a liar.

Besides the disputed patents, Keith Raniere has other patents which the world has yet to discover it needs.

SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR CAPTURING AND PROCESSING A LIVE EVENT

METHOD FOR COMMUNICATING AND ASCERTAINING MATERIAL

COMBINATION WOUND AND INJURY TREATMENT APPARATUS

METHODS FOR RESOLVING AN ISSUE AND BLINDLY RESOLVING AN ISSUE

SYSTEMS AND METHODS FOR LOCATING A MOBILE COMMUNICATION DEVICE

REAL TIME REMOTE DESKTOP

CLONED BIOLOGICAL MATERIAL MEDICAL DEVICE AND METHOD THEREOF

DETERMINATION OF WHETHER A LUCIFERIAN CAN BE REHABILITATED

System for videotaping and recording a musical group

Method and apparatus for improving performance

Systems and methods for permitting movement of an object outside a predetermined proximity distance threshold

Athletic course covering system

Sleep guidance system and related methods

Rational inquiry sash

Sash with stripes

Checkered sash

Checkered sash with edge

Sash with edge

Two toned sash

Talk about moral suasion; if Raniere flees the jurisdiction, he will lose the right to issue sashes. That will likely convince him to stay put.

2. Allison’s Unborn Children

True, he denied paternity of his eldest son – and claimed the boy was a foundling – until the mother fled to escape his psychopathic madness. Then, the Vanguard admitted he was the father (Papa wanted his dear boy back – or at least wanted to find – and punish – the baby mama). .

He also claimed he went to Mexico to be with his new-born son and the boy’s mother, but when he was arrested, he was in a $10,000 a week Villa with several of his front-line sex slaves – and the babe was hundreds of miles away.

So, his present children would not make good collateral. But there would still be something that Raniere would be loathe to lose:

Raniere owns Allison’s future unborn children., She pledged them as collateral as part of her life-long vow of slavery to him. Raniere could forfeit her unborn children if he fled.

Ringleader Allison Mack

Allison Mack – what she lacks in common sense, she more than makes up for in reckless idiocy.

3. Harem Choice

Pick of the harem. As Judge Garaufis must have noticed, for he looks like a man of nice judgment and a discerning eye, there are many a fine specimen of femaleness in Raniere’s branded harem. Too skinny? Sure, but they’ll fatten up in no time. They are technically Raniere’s property, so he can post them as collateral. We know not if the judge is a bachelor and might enjoy a finely trained slave or two, but even if he is not, he might have a law clerk or worthy nephew who would benefit by a branded female empowerment-trained slave.

If you really want to be with Vanguard you will have the discipline to attain that perfection of body that comes from 500 calories per day and a lot of running.

If you want to be with Vanguard, you have to attain that perfection of body that comes from 500 calories per day.

4. Damaging Info

In the past, Clare Bronfman – at Raniere’s behest – hired Canaprobe to spy on federal judges. They got Canaprobe to spy on U.S. District Chief Judge Gary L. Sharpe; U.S. Magistrate Randolph F. Treece; U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Littlefield Jr,, U.S. Senior Judge Thomas J. McAvoy U.S. District Judge Dennis M. Cavanaugh and U.S. Magistrate Mark Falk.

Part of the bail could be a personal promise from Raniere that he will never spy on the judge or even the magistrate in this case.

5. Los Angeles Real Estate

-Raniere could pledge any of the $26 million of prime properties that Clare and Sara Bronfman, with Raniere’s expert advice, were going to develop in the Los Angeles, CA area. Most of these are still being marketed by one of The Vanguard’s favorite expert witnesses (More on her in a later post).

6. Commodities Investment Secrets

Raniere’s secret formula for investing in the commodities market (Not to worry, he’s fixed the flaws that caused the $65 million losses for the Bronfmans).

7. Wakaya Island

It’s infested with mosquitoes but it’s still an island in the South Pacific.

Wakaya Island, owned by Clare Bronfman.

Wakaya Island

8. Credit Card

A credit card tied to Pam Cafritz’s bank account (If you can convince the U.S. Attorney’s Office to back down, there should be at least $8 million in there).

9. Human Substitute

Your Honor, Raniere will actually give you a live hostage to hold at MDC in his stead. His name is Jim Del Negro – and if Raniere decides to skip, Jimmy will willingly serve whatever sentence you decide to mete out.

How the hell can His Honor say “No” to this bail package?

There’s moral suasion oozing out of every nook and cranny of it.

Jim Del Negro

Jim Del Negro – what he lacks in brightness, he makes up for in stupidity.