Buzz Feed: Trump aide connected to Sara Bronfman and Basit Igtet — plus the rest of the story

A story about Basit Igtet and Sara Bronfman appeared in BuzzFeed, tying A Top Trump Aide [who] Worked In Libya With Key Backers Of An Alleged ‘Sex Cult’

A summary of the story:

Joseph Whitehouse Hagin, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations and a 62-year-old Republican who operates in the “world of international influence peddling”, once had Basit Igtet as a client.

Buzzfeed reports, “Hagin and his firm worked with Igtet from 2011 until at least 2013: First, Hagin would help him build support for the rebel government that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and later he and his colleagues would run an international treasure hunt to try to recover Libya’s stolen billions in exchange for a massive payoff for his firm.”

“Igtet, however… was deeply involved in NXIVM, the celebrity “sex cult”whose leadership is now under federal indictment…”

In 2013, Buzz Feed reported, “Igtet met with the man the US believed to be the mastermind of the [2012 terrorist attack on the US embassy in Benghazi that killed a US ambassador] who has since been convicted on terrorism charges.

Basit Igtet

Igtet [likely using wife, Sara Bronfman ‘s money] retained Hagin [and his company Command Consulting] to hunt for stolen Libyan gold. It’s unclear exactly how much – if any – gold was recovered, but Igtet put $10 million [of Sara Bronfman’s money] into the effort.





Basit Igtet met with terrorist Ahmed Abu Khattala prior to his arrest.

Igtet also hired former Sen. Joe Lieberman’s firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman, in 2013 to help arrange meetings with “members of Congress, executive branch officials and others” so that he could try to become Prime Minister of Libya.

I was interviewed for Buzz Feed on this story.

Buzz Feed wrote, “Frank Parlato, formerly a publicist for NXIVM who became a whistleblower and first exposed that women within the organization were being branded, said Raniere reinforced Igtet’s political ambitions. ‘Basit went through a transformation and became a student of Raniere’s too,’ Parlato said.

“’Raniere began to coach him that he could be the next leader of Libya,’ Parlato said, based on his conversations with members of the organization at the time.”

Buzz Feed reported that, in January 2013, Hagin was one of a dozen people invited by Igtet and Bronfman to “an intensive week about human potential” in Megeve, a ski resort village in the French Alps.

Hagin said he did not attend. “I have nothing to do with the group,” he said. [If any readers have any info on this intensive in 2013 at Megeve and its attendees, kindly let me know.]

The “intensive week” where Hagin was invited by Bronfman and Igtet was slated to be led by Nancy Salzman.

[It is possible that the intensive was never held and organized solely to get Hagin into the cult. When he declined, the intensive may have been canceled. Does anybody know if it occurred?]

Buzz Feed added, “Parlato said he wasn’t surprised that Hagin received an invitation to a Salzman-led seminar, known as an ‘intensive.’ Those within Raniere’s inner circle required anyone who they had financial dealings with to attend one, he said.

“’They were very insistent on that,’ Parlato said. ‘That was the litmus test. If they were going to turn money over to you guys, you had to take an intensive.’”

Read the whole story.

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I have also in the past written about the NXIVM couple – Basist Igtet and Sara Bronfman.

The inside story: Basit Igtet rally in Libya a laughable bust; and Raniere probably laughing hardest

Anti-Jew, Anti American Basit Igtet won’t get US support for his plan to destroy Libya; but he has support from his Jewish wife, daughter of Jewish Congress President Sara Bronfman!

Basit Igtet poses like a movie star with a large stupid streak; but will he get wife out of cult?

Sara Bronfman’s husband, Basit Igtet, has ties to Muslim terrorists and cult leader Raniere

Informed Readers on Libya, Sara Bronfman, Basit-Igtet and Allison Mack

The inside story on Sara Bronfman, Basit Igtet and Lama Tenzin Dhonden

Igtet’s top Muslim supporter in Libya shot to death, right after Igtet departs Libya for luxurious lifestyle with Jewish wife

One of the important points to remember about Igtet – which was not the focus of the Buzz Feed story – is that Igtet held a rally on September 26, 2017 that was meant to overthrow the American-backed government of Libya. He held his rally at Martyrs Square in Tripoli. Supporters were expected to convene based on his Social Media campaign.

The plan was for his supporters to meet up with radical Muslim terrorists outside the city and install Igtet as premier.





Radical Muslim forces, held at bay by the Libyan government outside the city, were to combine with Igtet’s promised tens of thousands of followers. Together, they would overwhelm government forces, push open the gates of the city, and allow radicals to come in and topple the government and hand it over to America-hating, Jew-hating Muslims led by Igtet.

The social media campaign was devised by Keith Raniere who helped fashion Igtet’s messages. He got Facebook comments and likes on his page. On the morning of the protests, Igtet arrived in Tripoli – and headed to Martyrs’ Square.

The Libyan government said they were not willing to be overthrown but would permit Igtet to hold his rally, provided there was no violence.

Raniere had told Igtet he was sure to be made the new leader based on his genius tech bringing out half a nation.

When Igtet arrived, his supporters were nowhere to be seen. But anti-Igtet protesters were out at Martyr’s Square and accused him of being a front for Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other hardliners in the former Libya Dawn movement.

Igtet might have been killed on the spot except for the fact that he was protected by security forces of the same Libyan government he sought to overthrow. Once Igtet’s supporters saw that police would ensure their safety, about 100 ventured out to Martyrs Square and stood for a while with Igtet.

Igtet did not make a speech. In fact, he seemed a little confused. At one point at the height of the Raniere-planned protest, Igtet seemed to have has as many as 300 people standing with him, and about twice that number seeking to throw him out of the country. But it was hard to judge who was with what side since most people in the crowd seemed to be mere spectators who came out to see the embarrassing sight.

Some, however, noted the irony of Igtet trying to install himself as president through a violent radical fundamentalist Muslims, while he was funded by a Jewish wife, an heiress of the Seagram’s Liquor fortune. Fundamentalist Muslims are forbidden alcohol and Libyan law does not allow a man who marries a non-Libyan to become president of Libya.

Igtet’s rebuttal was that if they made him president, he would change the constitution.

Most Libyans, however, did not know Sara Bronfman is also a high-ranking member of the NXIVM sex cult – and would be scandalized to learn Bronfman was personally taught sexual ‘technology’ by Raniere.

They would have been incensed to learn that Igtet, after coming to live in his wife’s home, was closeted with sex-slaver Raniere, who gave him counsel on how to overthrow the government of Libya.

They would have been horrified to learn that prior to meeting Igtet, his wife, Sara Bronfman, had an affair with a monk who was the top assistant in America for the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan monk, Lama Tenzin Donden.

Libyans would have been shocked to learn that, not long after Bronfman married Igtet, she learned he was, in fact, a penniless gigolo. After the marriage, Igtet sponged off of Bronfman’s money. But that was nothing new to Sara Bronfman for her sex master Raniere sponged off of her for more than 15 years.





It was ironic that Igtet, who wanted to rule Libya, had little desire to spend any time in that country. He arrived in the morning and as soon as the last few stragglers came by in the afternoon of his rally, Igtet left Libya.

While the Libyan demonstration was going on, Sara Bronfman was busy tweeting about Meryl Streep, Jimmy Stewart and a children’s book called ‘My Little Angel.”

Thanks to the Libyan government, no one died at Martyr’s Square in Tripoli on September 25, 2017. But the next day, Igtet’s top assistant in Libya, the man who likely brokered the liaison with terrorists in Libya – with promises of Igtet’s large support and fabulous wealth – was found dead. It was reported he was cleaning his gun and it accidentally discharged and killed him.

Much like a CIA ‘suicide,’ getting killed cleaning your gun is a euphemism for being assassinated in Libya.

Viva Executive Success!

Anti-American Libyan Basit Igtet with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member Sara Bronfman.

Basit Igtet [l] with Bashir Garira [r.] heading to the rally in Tripoli. After the rally, Igtet went swiftly, safely away from Libya. Garira would be shot to death the following day.

Following Basit Igtet’s disastrous Libyan overthrow attempt, Keith Raniere played a night game of volleyball at Hayner’s Sports Barn on Route 236 in Half Moon. He allowed several of his first-line DOS slaves to come and watch him.