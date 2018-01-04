A four-day coaches summit is scheduled in the Albany area at the NXIVM clubhouse, Apropos, on or around January 10, 2018.

Coaches from all over NXIVM are expected to trek up to Albany and pay around $500, plus travel and accommodations expenses, to get the latest lessons from High Rank. Keith Raniere is not expected to be in attendance as he remains in hiding in Mexico, hoping to avert arrest on felony charges.

The $500 fee includes food provided at Apropos – which by all accounts is guaranteed to give one flatulence.

Coaches will be expected also to clean, serve meals, pick up after meals, and be utilized as servants who paid to be there. Lower rank coaches are expected to clean toilets.

In the past, these gatherings were often two days of coaches summits and two days of games and hanging out. One summit recently consisted entirely of coaches writing letters to coaches who did not attend, chastising, cajoling and guilting them about not appearing.

Meals are included and on the menu is Quorn, a highly processed, vegan protein guaranteed to provide one with an upset stomach and flatulence.

A warning about the product is “after eating Quorn™ products … some flatulence may develop in susceptible individuals – this generally only occurs after the first few times of eating the products and soon disappears.”

Can The Society of Protectors do nothing to protect other members?

Here is what one aficionado said about Quorn: “I’ve been eating Quorn for the last two months and really enjoying it, but it gives me crazy [flatulence.] Has anyone else had the same problem or is it just me?”

Others responded that they had flatulence plus nausea, and diarrhea at a velocity they never before experienced when they ate meat. This might be good to know if you are a lower ranking coach when deciding whether you will attend.

Clare Bronfman is not expected to attend the Coaches Summit, but Lauren Salzman, Danielle Roberts, Esther Chiappone, Amanda Canning, Diana Lim, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Sara Bronfman, and Nancy Salzman, if she is up to it, are expected to attend. Expect a lot of flatulence from both ends of these ladies.

The predicted absence by Clare will make no one unhappy. Her dour and grim outlook took much of the joy out of previous coaches summits. Now that NXIVM really has something to be dour and grim about, who needs Clare to encourage that mood?

The predicted absence of many coaches in Mexico and elsewhere may be occasioned by a desire to distance themselves from the self help group that brands and blackmails women. Many are fearful of telling the truth about why they are not going.

Sources say a lot of excuses are being offered. One not being used is that a coach has come down with a bad case of flatulence and does not want to come and be offensive. That won’t work at ESP.

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Start Point – I understand that this venture is now defunct. It was Vanguard’s idea, allegedly for creating co-working spaces where people get together to work at a cafe where you could order food from your computer.

Was it just another way for the insatiable Vanguard to get more tax free money from his flock?

There was $10 admission fee to get into Start Point [which was at Apropos] – which entitled you to a discount on Quorn and other flatulence producing items, but not much of a discount.

Clare often said the food served at Start Point was “remarkable” – which is remarkable since no one ever saw her eat it. She brought in little Tupperware bowls with her own gruel and other tasteless items.

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In the past, because of overcrowding at Apropos, people were told not to bring backpacks [where they sometimes hide non- Quorn food] violating health and safety regulations, but now the attendance is likely to be small and backpacks are again welcome.

Keith and company will be pulling out all the stops between promises and threats for coaches to make sure they attend.

I expect Keith will require some letters from DOS women and possibly videos confessing DOS was all their idea and Keith knew nothing about it.

The brand is just a Latin symbol.

Any similarity to Keith Raniere's initials is something he knew nothing about, he said.

Any similarity to Keith Raniere’s initials is something he knew nothing about, he said.

For those attending Coaches Summit – consider not signing any confessions or anything that might be construed as a confession. Law enforcement interest in NXIVM is reportedly high and they are likely aware of this summit. If Keith asks via Skype to drink Kool-aid – consider abstaining. But feel free to eat as much Quorn as you are able.

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Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith is away and may not attend the Coaches Summit.

Videos of Keith are expected to be played during the summit. When watching Keith on video, it is said, if someone falls asleep – and many do – it meant they had a disintegration, perhaps over this particular issue. So how come Nancy Salzman fell asleep the most?

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The upcoming SOP Weekend in New York City, starting Friday, January 5, 2018, was listed on the website of SOP until recently – along with another one, years from now, called ‘Lost Collateral.”

Now both are gone from the NXIVM website. Here is the website as of 1:00 AM on January 4, 2018.

I wonder if everyone found their collateral and none of it is lost?

It is not known if the immediate SOP Weekend is off or on.

I will try to get details.