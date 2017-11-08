Chris Burbs: runs into Rosa Laura Junco who explains to Chelsea Brown some ESP philosophy

Chris Berben confronted NXIVM members about their membership in DOS.

Chris Burbs is in the fight against Keith Raniere, although he does want to punch me in the face.

I am actually beginning to like this guy, Chris M. Burbs. He may not like me and even threatens to punch me in the face when this is all over, but he has guts, and I like that.

Chris found out about the cult when he was dating Vany Huber, a nice woman caught in DOS. She tried to recruit him – and said she could not invite him to volleyball or picnics because he did not take the NXIVM courses. He smelled something fishy. They split up.

Chris writes:

Had the Frank Report not been there and led to the New York Times, I probably would have been in this cult. I’ll buy you a beer after the punch to the face 😉

On another front: I was in Uncommon Grounds Coffee and Bagels in Clifton Park, and saw Rosa Laura Junco and Chelsea Brown.

I sat down behind them and heard Rosa Laura provide the following explanation to Chelsea:

“Esp is a microcosm of the world. There is good and bad. But we have the intent to acknowledge our deficiencies. Ethics has to be where you are at and you strive. But you have to accept each other.”

I approached Rosa Laura and asked if I could get my friend’s collateral back. How she could stay supporting this evil man [Raniere]?

She asked if I followed her there.

Fortunately, it was a great coincidence and I recognized her.

I asked again, why she won’t give back the naked photos and confessions of my friend.

She asked me to leave.

I said, after I finish my coffee.

She texted for a bodyguard.

I looked to Chelsea and said, get out, leave, and run from this organization

And I was on my way.

***

NXIVM women frequent Uncommon Grounds. DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco, the daughter of the famous Mexican media mogul Alejandro Junco, gives Chelsea Brown some of the philosophy of Keith Raniere.

Editor’s Note: Chelsea Brown is married to Adrian Fernandez, the brother of Mariana Fernandez, Camilla Fernandez, and Daniela Fernandez. Mariana recently had a baby that is said to be Keith Raniere’s son. Camilla has joined the harem with her sister. Daniela escaped after being imprisoned for 18 months for not agreeing to join the harem of Keith Raniere.