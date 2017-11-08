Burbs sends message to Chelsea Brown – Don’t sink with the ship!

Chris Burbs sent this message to Chelsea Brown after accidentally meeting her in a coffee shop.

Chelsea Brown reportedly deep in DOS.

Is Chelsea Brown deep in DOS?

Hi Chelsea;

Sorry to bum rush you at the coffee store. It’s was actually a coincidence.

I actually thought you were Souki for a moment and recognized Rosa so I sat near you.

You must know and acknowledge Keith is a bad man… my only explanation as to why some people are staying is they want to save the school.

The school in the states will not last. The Feds are closing in now.

Do you really want to sink with this ship? Go down with it?

Or do you want to be known as a woman who had the strength to leave?

It’s not your issue if you leave, it’s theirs. Take the great things you learned and grow from it.

The community will come together again after Keith is in jail. There’s a wonderful community of your former expian friends waiting for you.