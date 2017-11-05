Reader: Kristin Kruek was in the cult; everybody knows that; she has NO obligation to speak out against Raniere

Some people would surely say that Vanguard had no interest in adding Kristin Kreuk to his harem or that, if she was still in the group, to have asked her be part of DOS.

A reader, using the name, ‘SOS’ wrote that Kristin Kreuk is right not to speak out against Keith Raniere.

The reader did point out the Kristin Kreuk was not just a stray student. She became a coach of ESP.

Guest View:

Dear SOS;

You must not have been around when Kristen Kreuk was in NXIVM. She did more than just bring in Allision Mack, or she would have never gotten the rank of ESP coach; you don’t get to be a coach by bringing in only one person.

She was involved with Albany and other centers at the time.

She went to extra training.

She would have never gone to Necker Island with the highest of high values students when Sir Richard Branson invited them all for a jolly good time.

She would have never been part of being on the guest panel of a Capella Innovations (NXIVM big cover up a Capella contest to attempt to get young people enrolled into the cult.)

She was also involved with Jness program.

She would have never been an overnight guest at Nancy Salzman house to help plan “girls by design” – a way for her and Allison Mack to start a group to influence “young” girls to be more empowered. It was to be a cover-up for a hunting ground for the creepy one. Allison and Kristin had no idea that was the real plan. Now everyone knows, creepy likes them young.

Yes, the plan was all clearly designed by the great and power Oz to slowly hook her as he so evilly did to one of her ‘besties’, Allison Mack into his harem.

Good news for her is she wised up to the fact that something wasn’t right in NX-ville.

It appears that Kristin Kreuk’s highest value was working on her career and it wasn’t her then boyfriend Mark Hildreth or her spiritual journey which, at the time, meant sleeping with the creepy one, like Allison still thinks, is going to get her something she is seeking.

Kristen was around for a few years so it wasn’t like she took one course, brought her best friend in and than left.

I’m glad she out, I’m glad she dumped Mark, I’m glad she’s safe from the creep. It’s well known she was involved with NXIVM, just Google it.

Does she need to come forward, nope. It was all over this and other blogs, so the word is out there. No one of can get away from it, if our names are on any blogs, newspapers, magazine articles; we’re branded that way.

Yep, ex-cult members.

She ain't no boy, Sultan knows.

Kristin Kreuk was highly touted by NXIVM as a student. She became a coach. As of a August 2011 report in Saratoga In Decline, Kristin held the rank of Yellow Sash with Two Stripes.

Kristin Kreuk with ESP members at Necker Island for an ESP training.