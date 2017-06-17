Child molestation ‘cover up’ in Clifton Park ordered by Raniere or is Robbie C innocent?

Recent comments have brought this topic to the fore.

Robbie C— son of Esther C—, a top assistant to Keith Raniere, was rumored to have molested one or more children. It is time to clear up this matter one way or the other.

Some say Mr. Raniere arranged a cover up.

Some say the parents should come forward, and had they come forward, DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] the women’s group dedicated to branding women and keeping them in servitude by holding damaging material about them for possible blackmail, never would have happened.

Were there women who knew Robbie molested children and were afraid to speak?

Or is the boy being maligned unfairly?

One source said he only molested one child when he was underage himself.

Some say he molested several children.

Sources say the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation [BCI] tried to interview alleged victims and their parents. No one would lodge a complaint.

Was that because the boy was innocent?

Some say Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere told parents they were not to talk to BCI investigators. Many women knew what was going on but were coerced into keeping silent.

Mr. Raniere teaches that sex with children is not immoral if there is no pain involved. He is against anything that causes pain, he says.

Sex with children should not be illegal, Mr. Raniere says, and it is up to children and parents to decide the right age for sex, not government.

No one has publicly alleged any child suffered physical pain.

Mr. Raniere argues that, if there were no laws against it, sexual encounters with children would be pleasant for children. He points to developing nations, tribes and ancient civilizations were it is commonly practiced.

In Mexico the age of consent is 12.

Women have come forward to say Mr. Raniere had sex with them when they were from ages 12 to 15.

The psychological pain, Mr. Raniers says, comes from society’s judgment. The victim is shamed alongside the perpetrator, Mr. Raniere says.

According to sources, Robbie C— had sexual encounters with children of students of Mr. Raniere. Mr. Raniere has had sexual encounters with children of his students.

Robbie is a child of one of Mr. Raniere’s topmost students. He might have only been following the teachings of his mother’s master.

Still some think their failure to speak about Robbie is why DOS thrives.

They claim human branding of women and deeper emotional scars are as bad or nearly as bad as what happened to children who were sexually victimized.

On the other hand no evidence has been publicly presented that Robbie molested any children and a false accusation is horrific and destructive.

Robbie is completely innocent say supporters of Mr. Raniere and this innocent young man has been damaged. He is the victim of a smear campaign.

Some say parents who chose not to tell the Bureau of Criminal Investigation made their decisions to protect their children; not because Mr. Raniere threatened them.

Some say parents were intimidated by Ms. Salzman and Mr. Raniere.

Mr. Raniere is not a man to be trifled with and frankly there is no state agency that could easily stand up to him with his intellect and the vast wealth of Clare Bronfman behind him.

Part of the intimidation for some parents, sources say, is that parents know that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is afraid of Mr. Raniere and what he might do to them with his powerful mind, political connections and the wealth of Clare Bronfman.

He might get investigators fired. They are scared of him, sources say.

It is said he intimidated one BCI investigator who was investigating him and flipped him into going after Mr. Raniere’s enemies.

Parents witness this. They could lodge a complaint against Robbie and wind up being charged themselves. Better to remain silent.

While the BCI may be intimidated by Mr. Raniere, they could easuly charge a parent with some kind of neglect. They might lose their children.

Mr. Raniere may have delivered a message for the BCI to lay off.

On the other hand Robbie may be innocent. One is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He has not been charged.

Unless you have evidence to the contrary, I think it is fair to assume that Robbie is innocent and we will withhold publishing his full name until further proof comes to light, if ever it does.