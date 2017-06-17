Reader: Remember “Stress in the Family?” Raniere attempted to “persuade” Toni to come back home [or else?]

A reader writes to us:

Does anyone remember reading “Stress in the Family” by Metroland?

It was all about this craziness. No one in NXIVM believed it was true at the time but, given all of the recent revelations on Frank Report, it’s worth revisiting now.

Most important? The Toni Natalie “Pride Chart”. How Keith sent her this chart showing her how she was so, so close to enlightenment and having her “Ultimate Dreams Realized”, but was taking “The Fall” and destroying her conscience over her “Pride” instead.

Her Pride was blocking her. Her Pride? How about she didn’t want to be in a polygamous relationship with a bunch of sister-wife-slaves? Don’t mean to be harsh, but it seems that was the case and Keith and Nancy were working their hardest to mind fu** her with that chart. Telling her she was destroying her life and her conscience by not embracing polygamy. That is pretty sick and twisted.

If a woman wants to leave this group and That Man, why don’t they let her? Why don’t they let people go in peace? They don’t own anyone. What happened to Personal Freedom? Free Will? Choice? Isn’t that what NXIVM pretends to be about?

Stress in The Family

https://www.culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/6059-stress-in-the-family.html

Pride Chart

Keith Raniere sent this illustration to Toni Natalie in order to persuade her to return to him.

Keith Raniere sent this to his ex girlfriend Toni Natalie to persuade her to return to him.

https://www.culteducation.com/group/907-nxivm/6060-nxivm-founder-keith-ranieres-ultimate-dreams-realized-chart-forecasts-hard-times-for-ex-girlfriend.html

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