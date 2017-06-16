Part 1

As part of our series to reveal the secret teachings of Keith Raniere, we propose to explain how he teaches women on the delicate topic of sex. On this topic, Mr, Raniere can be exceedingly generous in sharing his teachings.

While most people pay thousands of dollars to learn his secret philosophies on executive success in classrooms taught by his students, should a female student be slender, supple, nubile, have long hair and obedient, and between the ages of 12 and 30, she may be considered for advanced teachings free of charge by Keith Raniere himself.

But first, she needs to lose weight. A 500-calorie vegetarian diet is best for women preparing for personal training.

Mr. Raniere is nocturnal, and requires women to work by day. After teaching all night, taking a morning walk and enjoying a repast at the matronly Nancy Salzman’s house, Mr. Raniere sleeps until the afternoon.

He appreciates it if women, working by day, and keep nighttime vigil. This is the purpose of readiness drills: Women must respond within 60 seconds from her slave master to be ready for teaching.

It has been observed that once he begins personal instruction his women often develop a skin tone that could be described as bluish grey. Impurities seen through hues shed through skin creates a pallor that comes from little sleep and constant dieting. Spiritual cleansing sometimes takes more than a decade.

On that first night and others to follow, Vanguard might send his slave Allison Mack to inform the lady. She readies herself, trying on different outfits, selecting panties, or opting for a thong, undergoing ablutions, deciding whether to wear a bra, checking the hair on her legs, and underarms, applying skin cream, brushing out her hair and looking in the mirror, practicing what she will say and how to capture demure looks and being dainty.

Sometimes, at the last second, he will tell Miss Mack to postpone the meeting, informing her that “it’s not yet time”. This sends the woman into a deep emotional state where she is permitted to reflect on what she has done wrong.

After a month or a year – the woman finds him at her door. She breathlessly waits for his life changing wisdom. He prefers to teach nude, since clothing obstructs psychic energy.

She disrobes. His methods should never be confused with what the vulgar call ‘sex;’ it is crystallized teachings.

He has found breasts properly touched by ‘wise hands,” or ‘honeyed lips’ capable of learning…

[to be continued].

Right age

Cami Fernandez a slave of DOS has been groomed by Mr. Raniere and his aging harem women for years. Meixco’s age of consent is 12.

Nancy Salzman still gives Explorations of Meaning [EM} for troubled students of Mr. Raniere.

The matronly Nancy Salzman prepares his breakfast.