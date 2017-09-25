Bullshit Detector goes off during Damon Brink video about Raniere

Bullshit detector.

It is hoped the sound was not too ear piercing.





The Bullshit detector reached a high squeal when Damon Brink said:

For those of you that don’t know, our founder, Keith Raniere, has built more than 1000 millionaires in his life. He has built multi million dollar businesses in short amount of time and at one point was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.

Either Damon misunderstood the facts, or he was told some whoppers by Keith Raniere.

Let’s look at his three claims:

Keith Raniere built more than 1,000 millionaires in his life.

Building millionaires is not the same as building a tractor. I think the point Damon is trying to make is that Keith was responsible for more than 1,000 men and women becoming millionaires.

Where is the proof of this?

Damon himself was close to Keith. Did Keith build Damon into a millionaire? Is his net worth higher or lower now than when he first met Vanguard?

How about SOP High Council Jim Del Negro? Did he get built into a millionaire?

How about KS? Or Lucas Roberts? They are SOP High Council. The High Council who quit Keith did not get built into millionaires. How about those who stayed?

Are Dawn Morrison, Kathy Russel, Esther Chiappone, Lauren Salzman, Ivy Nevares, Karen Unterreiner millionaires?

I know of no one who made millions because of Mr. Raniere.

But I can name several people who lost millions because of him. Allison Mack is reported to have lost millions. Clare and Sara Bronfman lost more than $100 million based on his business advice. Micheal Sutton was swindled out of several millions by Keith. Keith took Barbara Bouchey’s life savings.

But a thousand millionaires built by Mr. Raniere?

How much money did Damon make thanks to Vanguard, and who are the other 999 millionaires that Keith built?

I want to believe you, Damon, but why is my bullshit detector going off right now? It seems to me that the only way to become a millionaire with Vanguard’s assistance and guidance is to start out with several million and work your way down to one!

Damon Brink deplores those who hate Keith Raniere

Damon Brink seems confident of his facts.

He has built multi million dollar businesses in short amount of time

This should be easy to verify. What are the names of the companies? What did Keith do in building them?

The only businesses I know that Keith was associated with were Consumers’ Buy Line, which was closed down after owing tens of thousands of customers money and was sued by several Attorneys General in various states for being a pyramid scheme.

He had a role in a Health Supply Network but that went belly up.

Then, of course, there is Executive Success Programs (ESP) and its offshoots, SOP, Jness, Rainbow Cultural Garden, The Source, The Knife of Aristotle, exo/eso, Anima, Ultima, etc.

If you want to call these multi-million dollar businesses, you will have to use an unusual accounting system. Most of them reportedly lose money; none of them – including ESP – seems likely to have any value on the open market. None of them are traded publicly.

Who would buy any of these companies – other than Clare Bronfman?

Maybe some of the 1,000 millionaires he built?

Vanguard [above] was paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

Vanguard [above] was supposedly paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

He was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.

Other than possibly Clare Bronfman [who is anything but one of the highest level business executives in the world], I find it hard to believe Keith Raniere ever got a single person to pay him more than $100,000 per hour for coaching.

Until Nancy Salzman came along to pimp for him, Keith was pretty small fry. He had just gone belly up with Consumers’ Buy Line and she helped him snag the two Bronfman sisters which gave him the money to build a highly destructive cult.

Where are these highest level business executives?

Damon Brink must know the names of people who plunked down more than $100,000 per hour to be coached by Keith.

Damon tell us: is it something Vanguard told you? Or did you just make it up because it sounds good?

CN72EW wooden puppet pinocchio in the firenze

Vanguard “built” more than 1,000 millionaires.