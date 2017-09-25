Tinder profile of Michel Chernitzky, September 20th. He was looking for dates in LA.

Welcome to the for-profit sex cult of Keith Raniere, who, of course, prefers to be called by his made-up name of “Vanguard”.

Michel Chernitzky was on the prowl in Los Angeles last week. He placed his picture on Tinder, the dating and one-night-stand app that brings people together. He was seeking dates in Los Angeles.

Was Michel out looking for action because he was unhappy to learn, from Frank Report, his girlfriend, Jacqueline Ronay, has been having sex with his best friend, Emiliano “Puto” Salinas?

Miss Ronay made her Instagram “private” following a Frank Report story detailing her spicy life behind closed doors in the Vanguardian sex cult.

Yet Michel stuck with Miss Ronay – and, in doing so, became another cuckold for the cult.

A photographer and native of Mexico, Michel became enamored of the teachings of the Vanguard several years ago. So enamored that he squired his young and beautiful girlfriend, India Oxenberg, into Vanguard’s presence.

India fell in love with Vanguard, preferring to share him with two dozen other women rather than remain with Michel. To show her love and lifelong devotion to Vanguard, India even got branded on her vagina with Keith Raniere’s initials.

Michel stayed within the Vanguardian sphere and soon fell in love with Jacquelin Ronay.

Emiliano “Puto” Salinas, a Green Sash, was Michel’s superior and best friend. He reportedly started mentoring Jacquelin secretly in the bedroom.

While Ludwika and Emiliano pose for lots of pictures, their marriage may be more of a facade than an actual close relationship. The looming expose of Emiliano's work in branding women and extorting and blackmailing them may cause some serious damage to both his and his wife;s careers.

Puto Salinas is married to Ludwika Paleta. But he also enjoys having sex with other men’s wives, and other women’s husbands.

Vanguard had taken Michel’s first girl away. Vanguard’s number two man, Emiliano, was enjoying Michel’s new girl. Michel became a double cuckold for the cause.

Now he is out looking for women on Tinder. Perhaps if he finds a young and slender lady, maybe he can introduce her to Vanguard or Emiliano and try for cuckolding number three.

Jacqueline Ronay is proud of her cuckolded l'amor' - Michel Chernitzky. He earns millions in love but as for actual cash, Keith has decided he is not ready to be built into a millionaire. Maybe next year.

Jacqueline Ronay sent out an Instagram picture of her and her “man” Michel. At the time, she was secretly having sex with Emiliano “Puto” Salinas and cuckolding Michel.

But this is the life they lead in the world of Vanguard.