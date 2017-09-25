Former ESP Coach: ‘Snow Yeti, Damon Brink, can you hear yourself’ on Raniere?

In a 2014 video about Keith Raniere, SOP High Council member Damon Brink gave some astonishing and heretofore unknown data about Raniere, who prefers to be called by his self-given title of Vanguard.

Damon Brink deplores those who hate Keith Raniere

Damon Brink

Mr. Brink gave the following data about Keith Raniere:

1. He hasas built more than 1,000 millionaires in his life.

2. He has built multi-million dollar businesses in short amount of time.

3. At one point, Keith was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.

Frank Report is trying to verify all of these claims that have been made by Mr. Brink about Vanguard.

Now a former ESP coach has come forward to express skepticism about Mr. Brink’s data.

The former ESP coach wrote Frank Report:

Omg God I don’t have words.

But let me try. Snow Yeti, can you hear yourself? Don’t you think if he had “made” 1,000 millionaires, it would have been public knowledge and in all the business publications?

You make Keith Raniere sound like he outperforms Richard Branson and the like. Seriously, I think the only thing you got in the SOP high council is a degree in mindless boasting.

I’m sure you’re an OK guy and all, but seriously: Get your head out of your ass!

The crap you’re saying has no basis in reality and makes no sense. Unfortunately, it sounds like you live in a closed loop of information. What’s probably going to happen is you’re going to go to your Vanguard to make sense of your statement.

You know what’s going to happen? You’re going to come out of that conversation completely head-fucked with some barely cogent rationalization. And worst of all, you’ll walk out thinking it makes sense.

You know what NXIVM does to people? Regresses them to think and be like little children. You need to grow up. You are living in an Orwellian nightmare. Read about LGAT (Large Group Awareness Training). You’re in one.

Shameful.

About the Yeti

About the Yeti:

Lives in the Himalyan mountains

Attacks climbers on a regular basis

Is a scary animal, protected from the cold by large mass and lots of hair.

Also known as the Abominable Snowman.

If this guy had herpes and I am not saying he does, but if he had it, he would give it to you as fast as he could say 'cum on your face' and you know it damn well. He would even tell you that this is for your own good.

About the Vanguard:

Lives in Clifton Park

Attacks women on a regular basis

Is a hairy animal, protected from the law by a large number of women who put their names on his illegal businesses and by lots of Bronfman money.

Also known as the Abominable Liar.

Both creatures, Vanguard and Yeti, have similar sized feet: Vanguard's shoe size is six 1/2; 6 E. [Above] The reputed footprint of Yeti.

Both creatures, Vanguard and Yeti, have similar sized feet: Vanguard’s shoe size is six 1/2; 6 E. [Above] The reputed footprint of Yeti.

Back in the 1990s Keith Raniere wanted to learn how to gamble and he lost a lot of money at it as well.

Vanguard’s feet are said to resemble the mythical Yeti; they are as wide as they are long.

The Vanguard on the prowl in Clifton Park.