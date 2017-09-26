Troll to K.R. Claviger: Stop commenting on Frank Report or face extradition to Mexico

Today, I received this email:

Mr. Parlotta;

K. R. Claviger makes comments on your website. Give him this message.

Message to K. R. Claviger

Mr. K. R. Claviger;

I am a lawyer in Mexico. My client asked me to investigate comments you made on Frank Report. I analyzed each and studied applicable law. You are currently under investigation for:

Difamación criminal

Difamación y calumnia

Calumnia Sediciosa

Misprision de la Difamación

Intención de causar Abyección

Libelo blasfemo

Crimen injuria

Mr. Claviger, I strongly suggest that you cease and desist, undo, reverse, cancel, and retract, further participation in all past, present, and future comments on Frank Report until these criminal matters are resolved. You should do everything in your power to affect this.

Your best course of action to minimize your exposure is to repair all damages to my clients, by publishing comments praising my clients and to fully cooperate with Mexican criminal investigations ongoing against Frank Parloto and other parties known and unknown to you.

You must further write a complete and full apology by September 27, at 5 pm Zona Centro and post it on Frank Report. If not, YOU WILL be charged in a criminal proceeding in Mexico and extradited from your home within five business days.

Adelita Lengua Larga de la Tonta

Mexican Lawyer

***

I responded: Ms. Lengua Larga: “I will post your email on my website. If you wish, send me your picture, and I will be happy to post with your byline. Otherwise, I will select my own art to accompany the story. P.S. Do you know Monte Blu?

I did not receive a response.

Frank Report's image of a Mexican lawyer working for Keith Raniere.

Frank Report: An artist conception of Mexican lawyer Adelita Lengua Larga de la Tonta.