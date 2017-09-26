Damon Brink starts new website that is decidedly not the Frank Report.

Man for all seasons. Damon Brink. Although he struggles financially, he has access to a man named Keith Raniere who he says has built 1000 millionaires.

CLIFTON PARK – Financial experts say SOP leader Damon Brink is NOT a millionaire.

This comes as surprising news – especially since Mr. Brink is one of the most ardent followers of millionaire-builder Keith Raniere, who prefers to be addressed by by his self-given title Vanguard.

Sources tell Frank Report that Mr. Brink has taken numerous intensives from Executive Success Programs (ESP) and invested over $100,000 in cash and services to Mr. Raniere’s organization to learn the tools he needs to build executive success.

Last week, Frank Report released an SOP video where Mr. Brink laid bare the secrets of Keith Raniere’s incredible track record of financial success and building success in others.

Mr. Brink said, in a video released to SOP men, in February 2014:

For those of you that don’t know, our founder, Keith Raniere, has built more than 1000 millionaires in his life. He has built multi million dollar businesses in short amount of time and at one point was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.

Damon Brink deplores those who hate Keith Raniere

Damon Brink said Keith Raniere built more than 1000 millionaires in his life.

Since the release of the top secret video, informed sources confirmed that Mr. Brink is NOT a millionaire.

SOP members said Mr. Brink must have been telling the truth when he told them about Mr. Raniere’s incredible accomplishments since he was speaking as a member of the High Council when he made the statement.

According to its members, SOP, which has access to Mr. Raniere’s most highly sought after secrets of success, is an international men’s movement whose members seek to be the voice of character and honor in the world. It is not known how many other members of SOP, if any, are not millionaires.

Mr. Brink’s loyalty to Vanguard is not in dispute. A person who has known Mr. Brink for more than a decade said, “Damon would go to bat for his Vanguard over his wife.”

Another said, “Damon is so loyal that if Vanguard told him to get a tattoo of a jackass on his forehead with the caption, ‘Why did Vanguard make me so stupid?’ he would do it in a heartbeat.”

The revelation of Mr. Brink not being among the 1,000 millionaires built by Vanguard has caused an outpouring of sympathy for “poor Damon Brink”.

As one reader said, “Keith built 1,000 millionaires, and Damon Brink is anything but a millionaire. He is truly a sad sack.”

“He is poorer then when he started with Keith,” said another source. “If Keith creates millionaires, Damon got the short end of the stick.”

Sad sack. Poor guy. Bungler. Loser. The epithets keep pouring in.

“Damon is so broke, he has to work as a DJ, spinning locally, and hosting trivia nights,” said one of his friends.

With the full ESP technology available to him, Damon “…should be one of the highest performing DJ’s of all time,” said the source, “being flown into Vegas or Ibiza like Tiesto, Calvin Harris, Deadmau5 or Skrillex.”

What’s wrong with Damon Brink?

***

A tribute to ESP tools and its technology:

After more than 20 years as a DJ , Damon Brink is now doing weddings:

According to his website Damon began his DJ career with Supersounds DJ Company while still in high school. In 1996, he started Top Hat Entertainment with Scott and Daren. … You can find Damon at many weddings throughout the summer months, especially in southern Vermont, as well as hosting many trivia nights (Many in the Albany area, where he now resides).

Damon Brink DJ's for weddings where he gets paid as much as $400.

Damon Brink, utilizing the tools of Rational Inquiry, is able to get gigs for weddings as a DJ for as much as $400.

Deadmau5 gets paid $400,000 for performances.

DJ Deadmau5, without the benefit of ESP technology, is paid as much as $400,000 for performances.

Tiesto, the highest paid DJ made more than $22 million last year and averages $250,000 per performance. It is not known if the Dutch born DJ was one of 1000 millionaires built by Keith Raniere.

Tiesto, said to be the highest paid DJ in the world, made more than $22 million last year and averages $250,000 per performance. It is not known if the Dutch born DJ was one of the 1,000 millionaires built by Keith Raniere.