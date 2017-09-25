On Sunday, Security Forces in Tripoli closed all roads leading to the capital’s Martyrs’ Square area with concrete barriers to prevent supporters of Libyan entrepreneur Basit Igtet from gathering on Monday.

The measure comes after Tripoli Security Department (TSD) refused to give permission to the protesters to gather in the square. The TSD claimed that the organizers of the protest have no clear vision, don’t follow a specific party, and have no known headquarters.

The TSD also claimed that a terrorist group planning to undermine security during the protest was arrested in the Ein Zara District on Saturday.

In Misrata, the protesters were given permission to stage the protest.

Supporters of Libyan entrepreneur Basit Igtet are planning to stage protests in Tripoli and Misrata on Monday to call for the overthrow of all current political entities in the Libyan scene.

“Igtet, who wish to be the next prime minster for the country, accuses the Chairman of the Presidential Council, Fayaz Sarraj, and the Chief of Dignity Operation, Khalifa Haftar, of being behind Libya’s political chaos and instability.”

https://www.libyaobserver.ly/news/planned-anti-presidential-council-protest-banned-tripoli

“In coordination with Libya’s Government of National Accord and aligned forces, U.S. forces conducted six precision airstrikes in Libya against an ISIS desert camp on Friday,” US Africa Command which oversees US troops in the region, told CNN in a statement.

The strikes killed 17 ISIS militants and destroyed three vehicles at the camp, located about 150 miles southeast of Sirte, the statement added.

“The camp was used by ISIS to move fighters in and out of the country; stockpile weapons and equipment; and to plot and conduct attacks,” Africa Command said in a later statement, adding that ISIS operatives in Libya have “been connected to multiple attacks across Europe.”

The strikes were carried out by unmanned aircraft, US military officials told CNN. Trump approved the operation, signing off on it in the last week, one of the officials said.”

http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/24/politics/us-strikes-libya-trump/index.html

Igter wiit US Senators tried to buy his way into Libyan leadership in 2014. Now he is trying violence and has aligned with Muslim radicals. He is the husband of Sara Bronfman who is Jewish and is funding her husband's plans despite his aligning with enemies of America and Israel.

Igtet with US Senators. He tried to buy his way into Libyan leadership a few years ago. Now he is trying violence. He has aligned with Muslim radicals. He is the husband of Sara Bronfman, who is Jewish and is funding her husband’s plans despite his aligning with enemies of America and Israel.

aman who is married to a woman who has funded a psychopath who brands women on their pubic region while she passively says nothing, to become the president of Libya:

Basit Igtet is married to Sara Bronfman, a Jewish woman, Sara Bronfman, who has funded a for profit sex cult led by Keith Raniere.